Detectives with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau arrested a 26-year-old resident of Lake County for suspected pimping of a 19-year-old woman in Napa County.
NSIB said officers conducted an undercover operation on Thursday and arrested Roy Anthony Percoats.
Percoats was booked into the Napa County jail for possible felony charges of pimping and pandering, the bureau said in a news release. Bail was set at $1 million.
NSIB said the woman was offered services to help her escape a life in commercial sex trafficking and an emergency protective order against Percoats.
This is an ongoing investigation and there may be more victims, NSIB said.
NSIB investigates both drug trafficking and human trafficking in Napa County. Community members are urged to call NSIB at 253-4458 with tips. Callers can remain confidential and/or anonymous.
