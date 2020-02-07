{{featured_button_text}}

Detectives with the Napa Special Investigations Bureau arrested a 26-year-old resident of Lake County for suspected pimping of a 19-year-old woman in Napa County.

NSIB said officers conducted an undercover operation on Thursday and arrested Roy Anthony Percoats.

Percoats was booked into the Napa County jail for possible felony charges of pimping and pandering, the bureau said in a news release. Bail was set at $1 million.

NSIB said the woman was offered services to help her escape a life in commercial sex trafficking and an emergency protective order against Percoats.

This is an ongoing investigation and there may be more victims, NSIB said.

NSIB investigates both drug trafficking and human trafficking in Napa County. Community members are urged to call NSIB at 253-4458 with tips. Callers can remain confidential and/or anonymous.

Most-read police and fire briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217. 

0
1
1
0
0

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.