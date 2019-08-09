A drunk driver and his passenger were injured early Friday morning after their car crashed into a dirt embankment along Silverado Trail near Calistoga, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Dustyn Neale, 23, from Lakeport, was driving his 2019 Nissan north on Silverado Trail at an unsafe speed, north of Clover Flat Road, when his car veered off the east side and crashed, CHP said in a statement.
Neale suffered minor injuries and his passenger, Tyler Black, 42, from Lakeport, suffered major injuries, CHP said. Both men were taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center for treatment.
Neale was arrested on suspicion of two felony charges related to driving under the influence, Napa County jail booking reports show.