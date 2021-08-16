Land Trust acquires 80 acres near Lake Berryessa with expansive views

Land Trust of Napa County acquired 80 acres of undeveloped land near the Napa Open Space District’s EcoCamp Berryessa, at the northern end of Lake Berryessa. This new acquisition connects with other protected lands, ensures ongoing scenic values and creates new opportunities for camp programs for youth and children.

The property abuts over 400 acres that the Land Trust purchased in 2019. These properties connect with thousands of acres of existing protected land owned by the federal government, managed by the Bureau of Land Management and the Bureau of Reclamation. The new acquisition extends protected lands south to ensure corridors for wildlife that lead toward the 6,400-acre Cedar Roughs Wilderness Area.

The property has serpentine soils that support rare plants and it lies between two of the main sources of water for Lake Berryessa, Pope Creek and Putah Creek, just before those creeks empty into the lake. The land rises from Pope Creek to a high point above the lake, directly above the site of the Open Space District’s outdoor educational programs at EcoCamp Berryessa.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!