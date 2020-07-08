Land Trust of Napa County acquires 320 undeveloped acres above Calistoga

“I want to thank the landowners for their interest in conservation. I know that when they made the important decision to sell their property, after owning the land for so long, they preferred a conservation solution, one that would forever protect the forest on the property. And that is exactly what we will do,” said Parker.

During the late 1800s mining period in the Oat Hill Mine district, there was a two-room saloon on the property. The saloon was abandoned in the early part of the 20th century, but this same structure later became a spa/bathing facility for visitors at Aetna Springs Resort. The remains of some of the building’s walls are still there, along a creek, and it wasn’t until the 2014 earthquake that the structure’s arched doorway fell.

Besides its forest values, the property is in an area recognized as a hot spot for biodiversity. A botanical assessment of the property documented 246 species, including a number of rare species such as these native wildflowers: Mount St. Helena Morning Glory, Green Coyote Mint and Narrow-leaved Daisy, a member of the Sunflower Family. Each of these rare wildflowers exist only in Napa and two other counties in California.