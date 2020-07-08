Land Trust of Napa County acquires 320 undeveloped acres above Calistoga

Land Trust of Napa County has acquired 320 acres of undeveloped forest land in the hills between Calistoga and Aetna Springs. It will become the Land Trust’s newest preserve.
The $2 million project was completed with funding from Cal Fire and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“This property has a wide range of significant natural values. It includes upper watershed forest, water resources, high biodiversity, unusual redwoods, and it connects with other protected land that forms part of a priority wildlife corridor,” said Doug Parker, CEO of the Land Trust, in a news release.
The property is near the connection between Oat Hill Mine Trail that comes up from Calistoga, and Aetna Springs Road. Its protection adds to over 22,000 acres of contiguous protected land above Calistoga, including Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, the 7,200-acre Montesol conservation easement completed by the Land Trust three years ago and the Land Trust’s 4,000-acre Wildlake and Duff preserves outside Angwin.
One of the key conservation priorities for natural areas in the region is to connect existing protected lands to support critical wildlife corridors. Protection of this property will help accomplish that goal.
The landowners, who were not identified in the press release, have owned the property for two generations spanning more than 70 years.
“I want to thank the landowners for their interest in conservation. I know that when they made the important decision to sell their property, after owning the land for so long, they preferred a conservation solution, one that would forever protect the forest on the property. And that is exactly what we will do,” said Parker.
During the late 1800s mining period in the Oat Hill Mine district, there was a two-room saloon on the property. The saloon was abandoned in the early part of the 20th century, but this same structure later became a spa/bathing facility for visitors at Aetna Springs Resort. The remains of some of the building’s walls are still there, along a creek, and it wasn’t until the 2014 earthquake that the structure’s arched doorway fell.
Besides its forest values, the property is in an area recognized as a hot spot for biodiversity. A botanical assessment of the property documented 246 species, including a number of rare species such as these native wildflowers: Mount St. Helena Morning Glory, Green Coyote Mint and Narrow-leaved Daisy, a member of the Sunflower Family. Each of these rare wildflowers exist only in Napa and two other counties in California.
The Land Trust has been carrying out a project nearby, using motion-activated cameras to document the presence of larger mammals and their use of key corridors. This Wildlife Picture Index Project is being carried out by a number of conservation organizations around the Bay Area. Initial data shows this area to have a larger number of mammals, compared to other areas, and the largest number of bears, a strong indication that the area is functioning as a healthy ecosystem.
If the preliminary data is confirmed going forward, then this area may be an important source population for bears, further confirming the importance of protecting the area and this corridor for ongoing use by bears and other wildlife.
The Land Trust has worked with Cal Fire to develop a management plan for the property to ensure a sustainable forest, remove invasive plants, protect rare species and maintain the habitat diversity needed for the priority wildlife corridor.
