Land Trust of Napa County acquires over 1,200 acres in Pope Valley

Land Trust of Napa County announced the acquisition of 1,278 acres of undeveloped land at the north end of Pope Valley that will become the non-profit’s newest preserve.

“This property has significant natural values and is in a very strategic location that will enhance and connect other protected lands,” Doug Parker, CEO of the Land Trust, said in a news release.

The sellers are the five children of Pat and Wood Grinsell and their spouses who said they were pleased that the property "will be protected for generations to come under the watch of the Land Trust of Napa County.”

The landowners have owned the Grinsell Ranch for two generations spanning over 70 years.

The Land Trust said it paid $1.28 million for the ranch, with the help of the California Wildlife Conservation Board and the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.

The property is a key component of a planned wildlife corridor extending from the Marin coast across Sonoma and Napa to Berryessa, the Land Trust said.

Conservationists want to connect over 5,000 acres of existing protected lands from Robert Louis Stevenson State Park and Mount St. Helena to Berryessa to ensure that wildlife can move freely into the future, Parker said.