Land Trust of Napa County celebrates its 45th anniversary

6 Redwood Research

A team of researchers from Humboldt State University studied an isolated grove of redwoods on Land Trust preserve land in 2016. These redwoods are the most interior old growth redwoods in the species’ range.

The team began an ongoing research project to learn about the success of this stand at this site, which is relatively hot and dry for redwoods. As part of this research, the oldest tree was found to be 800 years old, probably the oldest living organism in Napa County.

7. Wildlife

Since 2017, the Land Trust has been using an array of motion-activated cameras deployed across nearly 5,000 acres to gain a better understanding of wildlife and their movements.

With three years of data cataloged and analyzed, the Wildlife Picture Index Project has yielded some exciting results.

“In addition to showing healthy levels of overall mammal diversity, this initial data indicates that we have the highest numbers of black bear in the Bay Area,” said Land Trust Stewardship program manager Mike Palladini.

8. Berryessa Ranches