Land Trust of Napa County increases size of Archer Taylor Preserve

“Warren and Pat were tenants initially, but my parents always said they took care of the property like owners,” said Ann Taylor Schwing, daughter of Archer Taylor. “When Warren and Pat wanted to buy their home and the nearby orchard, it was an easy decision.” The Kubler family has now owned the property for over 60 years.

Warren moved to The Meadows of Napa Valley at the age of 91 in 2012 and two of his daughters, Alice Jane and Ann, began actively managing the property and considering its future with the family. “We wanted to honor our parents' legacy within our upper Redwood Road community,” said Alice. “We wanted to honor the Kubler-Taylor-Schwing rich history, and we wanted our family, neighbors, wildlife and redwoods to be able to continue to enjoy the land as we had known it. So, working with the Land Trust was the logical solution. Consummating the sale was a perfect early birthday present for Warren's March 3rd 100th birthday.”