Land Trust of Napa County joins UC Davis to acquire 482 acres near Lake Berryessa

While the Land Trust will hold the property in the short-term, it will turn ownership of the land over to UC Natural Reserves for long-term ownership and management. The UC Natural Reserve System consists of 41 reserves totaling more than 750,000 acres across the state.

These reserves provide locations for faculty and students to conduct long-term research and teaching. The Reserve System will own and manage the property as part of their mission to “contribute to the understanding and wise stewardship of the Earth and its natural systems by supporting university-level teaching, research, and public service at protected natural areas throughout California.”

The property will be added to the Stebbins Cold Canyon Natural Reserve, named in honor of U.C. Davis Professor G. Ledyard Stebbins, who was instrumental in establishing the university’s Department of Genetics. The Land Trust will retain a conservation easement over the property, to create a double layer of protection, further ensuring that it remains undeveloped over the long-term.