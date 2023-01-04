Land Trust of Napa County looks to buy Walt Ranch

Napa County’s long-running Walt Ranch vineyard saga could be getting a surprise ending — the Land Trust of Napa County and the owners have announced an agreement to preserve the 2,300-acre property.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The deal for the Land Trust to buy Walt Ranch could happen by May 31. Hoped-for state grants would provide much of the money, with another $7 million to $9 million needed beyond that, Land Trust CEO Doug Parker said on Wednesday.

“I’m optimistic, but there’s a lot of work between here and there,” Parker said in a phone interview.

His optimism is evident in a Land Trust news release.

“We’re excited to enter into this agreement to protect this wonderful property…This 2,300-acre acquisition will be one of the largest the Land Trust has completed in its 46-year history,” Parker said.

Craig and Kathryn Hall of HALL Wines bought the land in 2005 and in 2016 won county approval to disturb 316 acres to create 209 acres of vineyards. Opponents unsuccessfully battled the project into 2022, in both the county boardroom and the courts.

Objections ranged from feared effects Walt Ranch wells could have on wells at the neighboring Circle Oaks community to the planned removal of 14,000 trees to the project's effects on wildlife. An environmental impact report saying such risks could be mitigated didn’t end the concerns.

In a sense, Walt Ranch became emblematic of a wider-ranging dispute in Napa County about creating new vineyards in mountainous, watershed areas.

Last year, the county approved the final piece required by the courts for the project to move forward. The announcement Wednesday by the Land Trust puts a different spin on things.

Napa County wants more time on new Walt Ranch GHG plan Napa County will take a little more time before voting on the Walt Ranch greenhouse gas issue.

Parker thanked Craig and Kathryn Hall.

“It starts with the gift from the Halls, which is over 25% of the land’s value,” Parker said. “That’s one of the largest gifts the Land Trust has ever received. That really helps us in the fundraising effort.”

Mike Reynolds, president of HALL Wines, spoke on behalf of Walt Ranch in the news release.

“We have been in conversations with the Land Trust since we acquired the property in 2005, as conservation easements were always a critical part of our vineyard development plans,” he said. “Our recent discussions with the Land Trust about establishing a 1,000+ acre conservation easement led to this acquisition and donation. We have long supported the Land Trust of Napa County and look forward to seeing how they protect this beautiful property.”

David Heitzman lives in the Circle Oaks community, which comprises about 189 homes nestled amid oak-covered hills adjacent to Walt Ranch. He opposed the project for years at county hearings.

He learned of the Land Trust agreement for Walt Ranch on Wednesday.

“Wow. Did not see that coming,” Heitzman said. “Made my day. That’s the absolute best outcome that we didn’t dare even think was going to happen.”

Eve Kahn, co-president of Napa Vision 2050, had a similar reaction.

“This is fantastic,” Kahn said, speaking for herself. “That was one of the biggest parcels and one of the most egregious in terms of tree removal. Amazing…There are a lot of environmental organizations that are going to be very pleased.”

Patricia Damery, another Walt Ranch vineyard project opponent, also welcomed the news. She and others have spoken up against cutting down oak woodlands that sequester carbon.

“Are we entering a time (when) there might be common ground among all of us to truly address the major challenges that we are facing with climate chaos?” she said by email.

The Center for Biological Diversity fought for years against the proposed Walt Ranch vineyards.

“Napa is starting the new year with the wonderful news that thousands of carbon-sequestering trees are expected to be saved and more than 2,000 acres of intact wildlife habit are slated to be permanently protected,” said Aruna Prabhala, a senior attorney for the group, in an email.

The Land Trust is working with the Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District to secure state grants. An Open Space District report mentions the Coastal Conservancy and state Wildlife Conservation Board as likely funders.

“I suspect it will be at least partially open to public access,” Open Space District General Manager Chris Cahill said.

It was unclear Wednesday how much money might come from state grants. Parker wasn’t yet ready to reveal all details of the hoped-for deal.

One thing is not in the Land Trust plans for the property — creating the approved-but-not-yet-planted vineyards.

“If the Land Trust can close this transaction, that development will not take place,” Parker said. “The property would become one of the Land Trust’s preserves and we would work with the Napa Open Space District to manage the property.”

The Land Trust plans to reach out to both public and private donors to make sure it can close the purchase, he said.

Go to https://napalandtrust.org/ for more information on the Land Trust of Napa County.

PHOTOS: Register photographer Nick Otto's photos of the year New Tech High School Graduation 2022 Napa Pride Napa's 4th of July Parade 5 Connolly Ranch 7 Connolly Ranch 1 Daphne Birkmyer, 10 Questions 1 Travis AFB change of command 17 Project Roomkey Evictions Napa Porchfest 2022 4-H at the Fair 4-H at the Fair Napa Town and Country Fair Napa Town and Country Fair Back to School 5 Back to School 3 Training 1 Napa First Time Home Buyers Lake Berryessa Unhoused in the heat 1 Vine Valley Cross-Country Meet A.C. vs. Vintage Volleyball Election Preview Vine Valley Cross-Country Meet AC vs. Casa Grande Football 2 Vintage Girls Water Polo Best of October Best of October Best of October Best of October Día de los Muertos celebration Election Day 2022 NVC Men's Soccer vs. Yuba 7 JS vs. Middletown Football Balloons above the Valley Justin-Siena vs. Salesian football 2 Justin-Siena football 3 Living Nativity Lighted Tractor Parade brings holiday spirit into Calistoga Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade Patricia Damery 2