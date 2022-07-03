 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Land Trust of Napa County protects 1,000 acres west of Berryessa

More than 1,000 acres of wildlife habitat between Pope Valley and Lake Berryessa is now protected from development.

The Land Trust of Napa County recently announced the $2 million purchase. It bought four neighboring properties with blue oaks, mixed hardwoods, grasslands, springs, ponds and a stretch of Pope Creek.

In addition, the land has serpentine soils with such rare plant species as the yellow-flowered Two-carpellate Western Flax.

The purchase closes a wildlife corridor protection gap. It creates a connection between 8,500 protected acres to the south, including Cedar Roughs Wilderness Area, and 7,500 protected acres to the north, a Land Trust press release said.

“It’s important for wildlife that we connect protected land together on a large-scale,” Land Trust CEO Doug Parker said.

Whether people will get to hike there remains to be seen. The Land Trust in response to a Napa Valley Register query said the purchase came together so quickly that it has yet to develop a management or public use plan.

The Gordon and Berry Moore Foundation provided about half the purchase price, with the rest coming from private donors.

“The Land Trust’s ability to move so quickly to protect these properties represents a significant accomplishment for conservation in a priority geography,” said Dan Winterson of Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation in a press release.

Over its 46-year history, the Land Trust has completed more than 250 real estate transactions protecting more than 87,000 acres, or about 16% of the county.

