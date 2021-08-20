Landlord incentive program for renting to Section 8 tenants continues on

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“While the client is in housing, we case manage,” Bolyarde said. “We’re over at the unit making sure that walls aren’t coming down or anything like that. We work on the unit and with the tenant to connect to resources and stabilize. We also provide kind of mediation in a sense that, if you’re having a problem with something the tenant is doing, talk with us. Sometimes it’s easier for us to run interference.”

Lark Ferrell, city of Napa housing manager, said some landlords need motivation to rent to Section 8 tenants, because many of them don’t have a stellar rental history, good credit, or a great paying job, and therefore don't seem like the easiest people to rent to in a housing market where landlords often have many choices of tenant.

“When we were operating without the program, oftentimes folks would wait to find housing with a voucher and would be unsuccessful in finding it,” Ferrell said.