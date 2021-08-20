Landlord incentive program for renting to Section 8 tenants continues on

With city of Napa housing supplies still tight, local landlords may continue to receive incentives for renting to Section 8 voucher holders who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, and have been unsuccessful in finding housing with their voucher.
The Section 8 Housing Landlord Mitigation & Incentives Program, which has existed since 2017, is continuing forward for another year following approval of a $250,000 contract with Abode Services, essentially the homeless services provider in Napa, by the city of Napa Housing Authority this week.
“Napa is prime real estate and people can get what they want for their units,” said Jenna Bolyarde, housing program manager for Abode. “That’s why the incentive exists. We really like the opportunity to at least try and prove ourselves to a landlord.”
The program gives bonus payments to landlords for renting to eligible tenants, as well as mitigation payments — essentially insurance — to make up for a tenant leaving without paying their portion of the rent or damaging a unit. The program also provides up to $5,000 for “barrier removal” for taking care of barriers that get in the way of the tenant’s search for housing, which may include application fees, security deposits, or payment of unpaid utility bills on an old utility account.
Additionally, the program funds an after-hours telephone hotline and Abode staff members for landlords to contact for tenant-related issues.
“While the client is in housing, we case manage,” Bolyarde said. “We’re over at the unit making sure that walls aren’t coming down or anything like that. We work on the unit and with the tenant to connect to resources and stabilize. We also provide kind of mediation in a sense that, if you’re having a problem with something the tenant is doing, talk with us. Sometimes it’s easier for us to run interference.”
Lark Ferrell, city of Napa housing manager, said some landlords need motivation to rent to Section 8 tenants, because many of them don’t have a stellar rental history, good credit, or a great paying job, and therefore don't seem like the easiest people to rent to in a housing market where landlords often have many choices of tenant.
“When we were operating without the program, oftentimes folks would wait to find housing with a voucher and would be unsuccessful in finding it,” Ferrell said.
Section 8 vouchers are restricted to families or community members who make below 50% of area median income and 75% of vouchers are restricted to those who make below 30% of AMI. The vouchers are assigned by local housing authorities, which then pay an income-dependent portion to landlords who rent to the voucher holders, while the remainder of rent is paid by the tenant.
The landlord incentive program is especially needed in Napa, Ferrell said, because the vacancy rate for rental housing is so low, hitting 1.4% last year and 1.7% this year, according to a city of Napa planning commission staff report. The city’s rental vacancy rate hasn’t risen above 3% since 2010, which the city labels a “severe” shortage.
“Even for people who don’t have Section 8, there’s often one rental unit available and 20 people looking to rent it,” Ferrell said. “It makes it that much harder for someone to be selected. That’s part of what made us decide to proceed back when we started this program several years ago.”
