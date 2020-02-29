Landmark Gordon Building poised for a new life in downtown Napa

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Gordon attended the Wednesday opening with his wife Connie. The two actually met in the building when Connie was working inside one of the offices upstairs. Gordon was charmed by Connie and kept making excuses to visit the office she worked at.

In addition to their namesake building, the Gordon family also previously owned the Merrill’s building (now part of the Archer hotel) and the Napa Register building (now the Beckstoffer building) at First and Coombs.

“But this is our favorite,” said Connie Gordon. Not just because the two met there, but because “it’s a really unique building” with a lot of character.

“My father was a humble man who didn’t like the limelight, but he had a vision for Napa," Gordon said. "We’re proud of the property’s heritage and so pleased the building will have a new chapter."

Even though his family sold the Gordon Building in the 1980s, Gordon said “this building means a lot to us."

The Gordon Building is now owned by Gordon Ventures, a partnership of Zapolski Real Estate, Trademark Property Co., and The Doctors Company.

The partnership bought the building in 2013 from George and Jacqueline Altamura of Napa.