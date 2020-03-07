Landmark Napa bar, the Green Lantern, demolished for likely housing

It’s been a while since drinks were served at Napa’s Green Lantern Bar. The longtime tavern has been closed since 2004, doors and windows shuttered.
This past week the small bar met its final ending – it was demolished to make way for what will most likely become housing.
“It was in bad shape,” said Art Reyes, the owner of the Green Lantern parcel at 411 Jefferson St.
In September 2016 Reyes bought the 5,850-square-foot Green Lantern lot for an estimated $185,000. The bar was said to have been built in 1920.
“I’m surprised that thing didn’t go over with the winds -- I don’t even know how the structure was still standing,” Reyes said.
Reyes also owns the house at 405 Jefferson St., adjacent to the bar.
Originally, he wanted to build an 11-room bed and breakfast inn on the two parcels, but when those plans did not progress, Reyes decided to renovate the house as a residence.
Reyes said it was always his plan to demolish the former Green Lantern building.
He boarded up the derelict bar “but it was always a nuisance,” he said. “I was having a hard time keeping the homeless out.”
Mostly, “I was worried about someone getting hurt.”
Reyes said he hopes to build another house with a second unit on the former bar site. Or he may sell the second parcel for someone else to develop. He and his wife may either sell the home at 405 Jefferson St. or move into it themselves.
“I love Old Town,” said Reyes.
Reyes has spent about a year fixing up his house next to the Green Lantern. “We’ve completely redone” the inside and out, he said.
Along the way, he found a few surprises, like a previously hidden cellar staircase in the house which early residents likely used for cold storage.
One interior wall showed signs of a house fire.
You have free articles remaining.
“On the north side, we ripped that whole wall off and the walls were all black,” and charred like charcoal, he said.
While the Green Lantern had been long closed when he bought the properties, Reyes said he definitely knew of the tavern.
“I was too young to go in when it was open but I’ve heard a lot of cool stories from the neighbors and people walking by,” said Reyes.
“One guy said he met his wife there which I thought was pretty cool.”
“Everyone is super-excited about how the house has turned out to this point,” Reyes said.
Described as a tiny space – just 425 square feet – The Green Lantern was nonetheless a hangout for many a local. Inside, the dark interior was decorated with mounted deer heads, which at one point reportedly wore baseball hats.
The interior also included faux-marble Formica tables, an “orange-tinted” American flag and worn Naugahyde chairs. Others recalled the inside also featured a deconstructed interior wall that used to divide the building.
Despite being located in a residential neighborhood, the bar was permitted to operate because it received its alcohol sales license before many of the current houses in the neighborhood had been built.
But at one point, a concrete back patio, formerly a hub of activity for billiards and potlucks, was declared off limits as a result of noise complaints.
Lou Scaruffi was said to own the bar from 1963 to 1992. Later, it was owned by Eric Buckner.
The bar created its own community. It hosted holiday-themed parties and events. According to Napa Valley Register stories of the time, players from the bar created a basketball team and a softball team. The Green Lantern bowling team went head to head with other teams like the Rat Finks, Hoot and Holler, Screw Balls and the Fumbling Four.
In a 2004 Napa Register story, some customers recalled the building was once an ice cream parlor or had a drive up window for milk and eggs.
From 1934 to 1947 the Green Lantern was reportedly home to a restaurant and grocery store serving “hearty breakfasts and meatloaf lunches” that drew “big rig drivers whose trucks lined the curbs waiting for the doors to open at dawn, said a 1989 Register story. It was a bar where drinks were sold for just 45 to 65 cents, recalled one customer.
The Green Lantern wasn’t always a bar or café. A beauty parlor might have also operated at the space. Some believed it was part of the original carriage house for the home next door.
During the demolition, Reyes uncovered part of a painted sign that read: “_estside café.” A search through Napa city directories did not turn up any mention of a café by that name at that address.
The Green Lantern was far from the only such bar in the city. Napa used to be home to many smaller watering holes with names such as Corsetti’s, Downtown Pappy’s, Jack’s Club, Merle’s, the Oberon, the Shamrock Tavern, Susie’s, Tony’s Redwood Hut and the White Swan. Most recently, Henry’s, another longtime Napa bar, closed its doors.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com