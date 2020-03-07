Landmark Napa bar, the Green Lantern, demolished for likely housing

Reyes said he hopes to build another house with a second unit on the former bar site. Or he may sell the second parcel for someone else to develop. He and his wife may either sell the home at 405 Jefferson St. or move into it themselves.

“I love Old Town,” said Reyes.

Reyes has spent about a year fixing up his house next to the Green Lantern. “We’ve completely redone” the inside and out, he said.

Along the way, he found a few surprises, like a previously hidden cellar staircase in the house which early residents likely used for cold storage.

One interior wall showed signs of a house fire.

“On the north side, we ripped that whole wall off and the walls were all black,” and charred like charcoal, he said.

While the Green Lantern had been long closed when he bought the properties, Reyes said he definitely knew of the tavern.

“I was too young to go in when it was open but I’ve heard a lot of cool stories from the neighbors and people walking by,” said Reyes.

“One guy said he met his wife there which I thought was pretty cool.”