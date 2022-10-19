Lane 33, Michelin-honored Mexican eatery at Napa bowling alley, permanently closes

The Napa restaurateur who turned a bowling alley into the unlikely setting for high-end Mexican cooking has permanently closed shop.

Alex Soto, chef-owner of the Lane 33 Café inside the Napa Bowling Center on Soscol Avenue, announced the closure Saturday on his personal Instagram feed. Lane 33 shut down less than four months after editors of the Michelin Guide announced a commendation for the restaurant’s “skillful, flavor-packed cooking” with “nary a risk of a gutter ball.”

In an interview with the San Francisco Chronicle, Soto said his eatery became caught up in declining sales and kitchen equipment issues, including a range hood that Napa Fire declared was not up to code and a shutoff of the natural gas line. The problems eventually forced him to use a griddle and an electric fryer to keep Lane 33 open, he said.

In his Instagram announcement, Soto said he “will not be cooking any longer or relocating as of right now,” but later told the Chronicle he would be open to re-entering the restaurant business in the future.

Taste of the Valley: A new Napa addition to Michelin The Michelin Guide's sneak peak of its 2022 list includes a new Napa restaurant, Lane 33. And Thomas Keller and Shaoching Bishop's Regiis Ova Caviar & Champagne Lounge in Yountville is a pop-up no more -- it has officially joined the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group.

Soto, who came to Napa from Jalisco in Mexico, worked in restaurants around the Napa Valley and later launched the Pico Modern Taqueria food truck with friends to serve "authentic Mexican food with a big Napa Valley twist," according to his Lane 33 website.

Moving to Lane 33 in 2020, Soto created a Wednesday-to-Sunday Mexican menu that featured dishes such as flautas de cochinita, costillas en chile verde, pollo con mole and enchiladas de mole.

“I’ve always found working with food something that I loved to do,” he said in an essay posted to Lane 33’s website. “I always wanted to share my cultural heritage through food with the people living here in the Napa Valley, to blend both experiences but at the same time taking them to another level.”