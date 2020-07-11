Large multi-use project planned for Kohl's site in downtown Napa

“We’re in the seventh, eighth inning of this thing. We’re pretty confident. That’s why we feel now is the time to start taking the steps to redevelop” the Kohl’s site, he said.

Mazotti said he often gets asked about progress at First Street Napa — and not all of it is positive.

“When you do these kinds of projects, everyone’s a critic. You get a lot of naysayers” and questions about which tenants are moving in.

“We understand your frustration,” said Mazotti. “More than anyone we want to see these stores open,” but it takes time to execute large-scale projects in smaller markets like Napa, he said.

“We have accomplished a lot” with phase one of First Street Napa. "It’s just that everybody’s focused on the space that aren’t open. We try to let people know there’s a lot more going on than they can see walking down the street.”

After adding in the cost of phase one of First Street Napa (around $200 million) and this second phase, “We will have spearheaded about half a billion of investment into downtown Napa when it’s all said and done,” said Mazotti.

“We’re hoping that we would break ground within 18 months,” he said. The current Kohl’s building would be demolished and the site razed.