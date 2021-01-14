 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Laser beam hits CHP helicopter while on a mission over south Napa

Laser beam hits CHP helicopter while on a mission over south Napa

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A California Highway Patrol helicopter crew was wrapping up a mission at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, helping Napa Police track a suspect who had fled on foot, when it was hit with a blinding green light.

It was a laser being aimed at the helicopter from the second story of an apartment on Colina Court in southwest Napa, said crew member Whitney Lowe.

"It was easy to spot," said Officer Lowe. "It looks like a giant light saber coming from the ground. It hit us for 45 seconds" over three bursts. He described it as a "blinding light."

"Most people don't understand the severity of the act, that it's a crime and a felony," said Lowe.

Lowe said Napa Police were able to track the light to the source where a male admitted shining the light. He was cited and released, he said.

Police will be forwarding this incident to the FBI for possible federal as well as state charges, the CHP said.

Napa Police were not available Thursday to explain the call that triggered the CHP aerial response.

WATCH NOW: BITCOIN INVESTORS SHOULD BEWARE OF VULNERABILITIES, SAYS EXPERT

SEE PHOTOS FROM NAPA LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL

Napa's Burning Problem: A Napa Valley Register series taking an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires

The Napa Valley Register takes an in-depth look at Napa County's vulnerability to wildfires in this four-part series.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News