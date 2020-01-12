Scenes from Napa's third Napa Lighted Art Festival, a collection of projected-light and laser exhibitions on display in downtown Napa Jan. 11-19.

If you go

Napa Lighted Art Festival

On display nightly through Jan. 19

Monday to Thursday: 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday to Sunday: 6 to 10 p.m.

“Night Bloom” illuminated hot-air balloons at Oxbow Commons: Saturday and Sunday, 7 to 8 p.m.

Artworks

- CIA at Copia, 500 First St.: “Angels of Freedom” by the OGE Group, Haifa, Israel

- Blue Note Napa (Napa Valley Opera House), 1030 Main St.: “Open Note” by Pep Palau, London

- Napa’s Riverfront, 700 Main St.: “Partitura #01” by mammasONica, Catania, Italy

- Historic Napa Mill, 500 Main St.: “Lunchboxing with Lasers” by Mike Gould, Jackson, Michigan

- Historic Napa County Courthouse, 825 Brown St.: “Chaos” by Hotaru Visual Guerrilla, Hernani, Spain

- First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St.: “First Light” by Ross Ashton and Karen Monid, London

- Native Sons of the Golden West, 937 Coombs St.: “Chroma Current” by David Sullivan, New Orleans

- Goodman Library, 1219 First St.: “Prism” by Jérémy Oury, Paris

- AT&T building, 1300 Clay St.: “Elemental” by the New Technology High School Digital Lab, Napa

- Napa Square, School Street: “Fault Line” by Urban Projections, Nottinghamshire, England

- Fifth and Main streets: “N’est” by Vincent Thomas Connors, Rutherford

For information about the festival, meetings with festival artists and companion events, visit https://donapa.com/lights/

Lantern Parade

Friday, 6:30 p.m.; parade will start at Veterans Memorial Park at Main and Third streets, and proceed down Third, Randolph and Second streets before returning to the park

For templates to create lanterns for the event, visit https://www.cityofnapa.org/833/Lantern-Parade. No fire or open flames will be allowed; lanterns must be battery- or solar-powered.