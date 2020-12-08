'Last resort' insurance plan raising rates for rural California homeowners — again

"We're way underwater for the year, which is exactly what's driving our rate need," she said.

FAIR plan adding tens of thousands to coverage

Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara has imposed moratoriums the past two years prohibiting mainstream carriers from canceling coverage in areas that burned, a move that's enabled hundreds of thousands of homeowners to hang onto relatively affordable policies.

But the moratoriums only last one year and the underlying problem continues to worsen as climate change increases the risk of major wildfires. Traditional carriers dropped 42,000 homeowners in the Sierra foothills last year, nearly twice as many as the year before, the Department of Insurance says. Figures for this year haven't yet been released.

A homeowner who gets dropped by a traditional carrier usually winds up on the FAIR Plan, which was created by the Legislature in the 1960s to help inner-city property owners who were losing coverage because of urban unrest. The FAIR Plan has added 70,000 homeowners in the past two years, almost all of them in wildfire-prone areas.

Although it's a creature of the Legislature, the plan doesn't receive taxpayer subsidies.