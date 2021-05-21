Last stop: Following legal battle, Napa model train group departs Expo after 51 years

“The one option we were given was that we could have taken an appeal to the state Supreme Court, but that would cost over $200,000 to do that, which was way beyond our means,” he said Thursday. “They only choose tiny percentage of cases to rule on, so even if we did appeal, there was only a small chance that court would take it up.”

The nonprofit that has operated the model train exhibit will stay in existence during the search for a new display location, according to Monger, who predicted the group may pursue temporary small-scale displays to keep the hobby in the public eye.

Most rolling stock at the Expo was owned by group members and was reclaimed early in the process of vacating the Expo, and members also have removed sections of the diorama, often to meld into their own train collections, Monger said. However, about half of the rail backdrops cannot be relocated and will be left in place when the clubhouse closes for good.

On his final day inside the rail exhibit building, Monger chose to remember the personal connections forged by members over years of a passion shared with visitors and one another.