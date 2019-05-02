{{featured_button_text}}

A fire at a home near Lake Berryessa in rural Napa County struck late last night, fire officials say.

The call came in to Cal Fire-Napa County Fire around 11:30 p.m. and officials responded to a home in the 6000 block of Monticello Road, according to the agency. No injuries were reported to dispatchers and the last fire officials left the scene around 2:30 a.m.

The extent of the damage was unclear, but Cal Fire-Napa County Fire reported that the American Red Cross provided assistance to seven people affected by the fire. More information from the Red Cross was not immediately available.

