Late-year events return to Napa Valley Expo after extended COVID-19 shutdown

The Napa Valley Expo’s calendar is filling up again this fall – and with it, a fairground that had stood largely idle during the coronavirus pandemic.

Several of the events that had gone on hiatus due to COVID-19’s spread and the resulting stay-home public health orders are repopulating the fairground in downtown Napa. Following in the path of big-ticket gatherings like the BottleRock music festival and the Junior Livestock Auction, dog shows, Christmas tree sales and even a mixed martial arts competition are scheduled to take place on downtown Third Street over the next two months – reopening a tap of rental income that went dry when the pandemic halted nearly all mass gatherings starting in March 2020.

A list of approved rentals shared with the Expo’s board of directors last week includes the Wine Country Dog Show Nov. 12-14, followed by the seasonal Steve’s Trees Christmas-tree lot, which is expected to welcome its first customers in late November and was one of the few Expo staples to open in 2020. Later, the Expo’s Chardonnay Hall will host a Dec. 4 MMA match organized by SF Combat.

Some Expo events, however, remain paused despite California’s lifting of most crowd-size curbs in June. One of the fairground’s early holiday-season highlights, the Gifts ‘n Tyme Holiday Faire, will not take place this November, although organizer Kim Patillo has announced her intention to revive the Christmas-themed craft fair in 2022.

Having become the Expo’s new chief executive in August following months of canceled events and lost income in Napa, Corey Oakley had few solid expectations for the speed of the facility’s revival, he said after the Tuesday board meeting.

“This is a nice schedule for the end of the year, and I’m pleased with that,” said Oakley, who was previously vice president of Helm and Sons, the Town & Country Fair’s carnival and midway operator. "But this is the Expo; activity is what keeps it going. I can’t wait for 2022, especially the latter half, when I hope and pray that we won’t have any restrictions.”

Napa County’s winter-season homeless shelter will continue to operate out of Riesling Hall, but is returning to its normal seasonal, nights-only schedule from Nov. 15 to April 15. The shelter, operated by the county’s homeless outreach contractor Abode Services, became a full-time round-the-clock refuge from early 2020 until this June, as county officials sought to create more shelter space to better protect unhoused people from exposure to COVID-19.

Since California lifted most crowd-size restrictions as part of a June 15 reopening of the state economy, in-person entertainment has gradually awoken in the Napa Valley, although not without some hitches and with requirements to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test for the virus.

BottleRock, the county’s largest annual spectator event returned to the Napa Valley Expo in early September to a sold-out audience of about 120,000 over three days. Most concerts took place as scheduled, but Stevie Nicks, the 73-year-old Fleetwood Mac vocalist and solo artist, pulled out of her first-day performance and all of her 2021 concert dates, citing her age and a summertime increase in coronavirus cases.

The Expo also divided this year’s Town & Country Fair into two separate events, hosting a downsized carnival in June and the Junior Livestock Auction in July.

Elsewhere in Napa, the Oxbow RiverStage concert series restarted in August and continued into October, although a BottleRock-branded concert planned for the RiverStage’s Oxbow Commons site was canceled just over a week before its scheduled Sept. 26 date.

Performances have resumed at the Uptown Theater on Third Street, and the Blue Note Napa on Main Street is planning its first indoor concert since the pandemic’s arrival when vocalist Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Trio appear Nov. 11.

