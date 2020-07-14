Latest business closures frustrate Napa County supervisors

No answers were forthcoming at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting on when the sudden, latest round of COVID-19-related business and activity closures in Napa County might end.

“This is being really driven by the state at this juncture,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer.

It could be three weeks before fitness centers, worship services, barber shops, hair salons and other personal care services and offices for non-essential sectors can reopen in Napa County, she said. It could be longer.

“As of Monday, (state officials) were not sure three weeks will be enough time,” Relucio said. “We’re all hoping cases across California are going to go down. But it’s really open-ended at this junction.”

Supervisor Ryan Gregory called the situation “heartbreaking.” Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Dillon said businesses learning Monday that they would have to close that very day was “kind of mindboggling.”

Dillon was part of a California State Association of Counties call Monday night with state health officials who didn’t give any time frames for reopening, she said.