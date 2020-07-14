Latest business closures frustrate Napa County supervisors

No answers were forthcoming at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting on when the sudden, latest round of COVID-19-related business and activity closures in Napa County might end.
“This is being really driven by the state at this juncture,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, county public health officer.
It could be three weeks before fitness centers, worship services, barber shops, hair salons and other personal care services and offices for non-essential sectors can reopen in Napa County, she said. It could be longer.
“As of Monday, (state officials) were not sure three weeks will be enough time,” Relucio said. “We’re all hoping cases across California are going to go down. But it’s really open-ended at this junction.”
Supervisor Ryan Gregory called the situation “heartbreaking.” Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Dillon said businesses learning Monday that they would have to close that very day was “kind of mindboggling.”
Dillon was part of a California State Association of Counties call Monday night with state health officials who didn’t give any time frames for reopening, she said.
“The one message that was really clear was that when we reopen again, it will not be the same way it was before,” Dillon said. “That’s part of what they’re trying to figure out ... there has to be a different way to do it and we don’t know quite what that is.”
Napa County along with 31 other counties is on the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list because of rising cases. Last week, that led to local bars, breweries and indoor restaurant and indoor wine tasting being closed.
Newsom at noon Monday went further for counties on the monitoring list. Effective that very day, he closed indoor activities for hair salons and other personal care businesses, worship services, fitness centers and non-essential indoor offices. He also closed bars and indoor restaurants statewide.
Napa County has a set of state-approved triggers on when the county will consider tightening its shelter-at-home order. But county officials stressed they are not behind the round of business and activity closures.
The state also has its own set of targets and that is what led to the county being put on the state monitoring list. In particular, the county as of Monday reported having 143.2 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days. The state target is 100 or fewer.
Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said the state needs to provide answers on how the county can get off the monitoring list.
“We need hope and we need direction,” he said.
Relucio said the rules keep changing. First, the county had its own triggers. Then the state had its monitoring list. Now come the rounds of business closings.
“I hear the frustration,” Relucio said. “It’s confusing to all of us and it’s confusing to the public.”
Dillon said the goalposts keep changing because the virus is spreading and is not going away.
“We are in this for the long haul,” Dillon said. “We are confident we are going to someday be in a better place than we are now.”
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.
