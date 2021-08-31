Latest COVID-19 death is 91st reported in Napa County during pandemic

Also Tuesday, Napa County’s Health and Human Services agency reported 22 new positive tests for COVID-19, after the virus was detected in 117 people over the Friday-to-Monday weekend.

The number of people hospitalized locally with the coronavirus rose to 21 from 19 on Monday, and no intensive-care beds were vacant, data from the county’s COVID-19 website indicated.

Meanwhile, 34 students and two faculty members tested positive for the coronavirus last week within the Napa Valley Unified School District, according to an update released on the district website. The number of cases among students was up from nine the previous week, when the new academic year began Aug. 18.

NVUSD has reopened its 28 campuses across Napa and American Canyon for a full schedule of in-person teaching in 2021-22, after the pandemic forced an abrupt switch exclusively to remote learning in March 2020. Campuses remained shuttered until late October, when the district began phasing in a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning, which drew about 40% of the student body and gradually expanded from two to four half-days of classroom time per week.