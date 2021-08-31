Latest COVID-19 death is 91st reported in Napa County during pandemic

Another Napa County resident has died as a result of the coronavirus, the 91st such local fatality since the pandemic’s arrival in early 2020, health officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
The death was the county’s second linked to COVID-19 complications to be announced in four days. On Friday, officials confirmed the death of an American Canyon woman over the age of 65, following the deaths of three other county residents in a six-day span that began Aug. 17.
The six deaths reported in August are Napa County’s most in a single month since 12 people succumbed to the disease in February, the tail end of a wintertime surge in which 56 people died over three months, according to the county’s COVID-19 informational website.
Information about the latest fatality was not immediately available.
Also Tuesday, Napa County’s Health and Human Services agency reported 22 new positive tests for COVID-19, after the virus was detected in 117 people over the Friday-to-Monday weekend.
The number of people hospitalized locally with the coronavirus rose to 21 from 19 on Monday, and no intensive-care beds were vacant, data from the county’s COVID-19 website indicated.
Meanwhile, 34 students and two faculty members tested positive for the coronavirus last week within the Napa Valley Unified School District, according to an update released on the district website. The number of cases among students was up from nine the previous week, when the new academic year began Aug. 18.
NVUSD has reopened its 28 campuses across Napa and American Canyon for a full schedule of in-person teaching in 2021-22, after the pandemic forced an abrupt switch exclusively to remote learning in March 2020. Campuses remained shuttered until late October, when the district began phasing in a hybrid of in-person and virtual learning, which drew about 40% of the student body and gradually expanded from two to four half-days of classroom time per week.
Last week's COVID-19 cases totaled about 0.2% of the public school system's 16,601 students, and 0.13% of its 1,536 employees. During the pandemic's early months in 2020 - before federal approval of three COVID-19 vaccines for Americans 12 and older - Napa County announced it would call on campuses to shut down if 5% of their total number of students, teachers and staff tested positive within 14 days, and for districts to halt in-person teaching if at least a quarter of their campuses close.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
