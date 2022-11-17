Latest election results show changes for Measure J, Calistoga mayor

In the nine days since the Nov. 8 election, Napa County election officials have toiled and tallied votes for local, state and federal races, with the latest results much the same as they were on Election Day — with two significant exceptions.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

American Canyon’s Measure J asked voters to expand city growth boundaries to include a 157-acre area adjacent to the wetlands and designate it for industrial use. The measure, which requires a simple majority to pass, is now failing with 50.99% voting against.

And in Calistoga, the candidates for mayor switched positions. Gary Kraus, who has led since Election Day and had a 38-vote cushion over Don Williams on Wednesday, now trails Williams by five votes.

In Yountville, Marjorie Mohler now holds a 50-vote lead over Pam Reeves, expanding on her 15-vote edge in Wednesday’s tally.

In an email, Registrar of Voters John Tuteur, who oversees the count, said he estimated there are about between 375 and 400 votes left in Calistoga and between 175 and 200 in Yountville. The updated results represent about 90% of votes counted from registered voters, up from 26.29% on Election Day.

Tuteur said his office would be adding Friday as an additional counting day to get to the 95% threshold of ballots cast.

In the St. Helena mayoral race, Paul Dohring held a comfortable 182-vote lead (54.08%) over competitor Eric Hall, according to the Thursday numbers.

Leads apparent in the Election Day count were, for the most part, maintained. In the Napa County Board of Supervisors District 1 race, Joelle Gallagher held her lead over Suzanne Besú Truchard. Gallagher had 3,979 votes (55.03%) and Truchard had 3,252 (44.97%).

In the District 3 race, Anne Cottrell maintained her sizable lead over John Dunbar. Cottrell had 6,035 votes (65.01%) and Dunbar had 3,248 votes (34.99%), according to the results.

How Napa County votes are counted, and why counting takes time Final, official election results are about a month away – partly because of state law and partly because of the different ways Californians can cast votes.

The standing of Napa’s three school bond measures also didn’t substantially change, according to the updated results. Those measures, intended to raise money for school construction projects, need 55% approval to pass.

Of the two Napa Valley Unified School District bond measures, the $200 million Measure A1 — voted on largely by city of Napa residents to fund construction projects for Napa schools — is still behind at 53.82% approval. But the $25 million Measure A2, which would serve American Canyon Schools, remains ahead, with 64.70% of the vote. The Calistoga Joint Unified School district measure also remains ahead with 61.89% of the vote.

In the municipal City Council races, candidates generally maintained leads that they held early. The same is true for the three Napa Valley Unified School District school board races.

In American Canyon, City Council incumbents Mark Joseph (36.15%) and David Oro (34.40%) still lead the race over challenger Jesse Corpus (29.45%) for the two open council seats.

Calistoga council candidates Kevin Eisenberg (46.37%) and Scott Cooper (37.18%) maintained their lead over Curt Winslow (16.45%) for the two open seats there. All three candidates would be newcomers to the council.

Additionally, St. Helena candidates Anna Chouteau (54.42%), an incumbent, and Billy Summers (25.57%) held their leads over candidate Amy Beaudine for the two open council seats there.