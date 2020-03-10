Latest Napa County returns - incumbent supervisors still lead, Measure K still short

Latest election returns show incumbent Supervisors Alfredo Pedroza and Belia Ramos maintaining healthy leads in their races and the Measure K open space measure gaining support, though perhaps too little too late.

The Election Division late Monday afternoon released the second update since Election Day.

In the 5th Supervisor District race, Ramos leads American Canyon City Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous 53.3 percent to 46.7 percent. The vote spread is 3,892 to 3,404.

In the 4th District Supervisor race, Pedroza leads Amber Manfree 54.6 percent to 45.4 percent. The vote spread is 4,108 to 3,420.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Measure K, which would enact a quarter-cent sales tax for Napa County open space, parks and recreation, gained in the latest election returns but is still well short of the needed two-thirds margin for victory.

The measure leads 62.1 percent to 37.9 and needs 66.6 percent to win. The vote spread is 23,782 to 14,508.

In the race for Treasurer-Tax Collector, county Assistant Auditor Controller Bob Minahen leads Mike Basayne 64.5 percent to 35.5 percent. The vote spread is 21,726 to 11,942.