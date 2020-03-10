You are the owner of this article.
Latest Napa County returns - incumbent supervisors still lead, Measure K still short

Latest election returns show incumbent Supervisors Alfredo Pedroza and Belia Ramos maintaining healthy leads in their races and the Measure K open space measure gaining support, though perhaps too little too late.

The Election Division late Monday afternoon released the second update since Election Day. 

In the 5th Supervisor District race, Ramos leads American Canyon City Councilmember Mariam Aboudamous 53.3 percent to 46.7 percent. The vote spread is 3,892 to 3,404.

In the 4th District Supervisor race, Pedroza leads Amber Manfree 54.6 percent to 45.4 percent. The vote spread is 4,108 to 3,420.

Measure K, which would enact a quarter-cent sales tax for Napa County open space, parks and recreation, gained in the latest election returns but is still well short of the needed two-thirds margin for victory.

The measure leads 62.1 percent to 37.9 and needs 66.6 percent to win. The vote spread is 23,782 to 14,508.

In the race for Treasurer-Tax Collector, county Assistant Auditor Controller Bob Minahen leads Mike Basayne 64.5 percent to 35.5 percent. The vote spread is 21,726 to 11,942.

In the race for Napa County Superior Court judge seat 3, Judge Monique Langhorne leads Clifford Blackman 79.9 percent to 20.1 percent. The vote spread is 27,911 to 7,022.

Supervisor Ryan Gregory ran unopposed for the 2nd District supervisor seat. He has 6,462 of 6,462 votes cast.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

