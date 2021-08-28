Latest Napa Pipe plans have Costco opening in 2023

Costco fans in Napa County can apparently look forward to 2023.
That’s the latest news in the long-running Napa Pipe story. Keith Rogal of Napa Redevelopment Partners recently said the Costco is on track for a grand opening that year.
A precise target date is unclear. Costco when queried replied that it shares details on new locations only two to three months in advance.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
Meanwhile, there are signs of life at the Napa Pipe site that is still mostly dirt, except for the giant dry dock cranes and other remnants from the industrial days. Yellow earthmoving equipment can be seen at work there.
“Napa Redevelopment Partners started onsite demolition and grading operations in spring 2021 — there has been heavy equipment working intensely on the site since then,” Rogal said in an email.
The engineer's improvement plans for roadway infrastructure are complete and being processed through the city of Napa. Once the permits are secured, those site improvements will begin, he said.
Napa Pipe is a 154-acre former industrial site along the Napa River just south of Kennedy Park and north of the Butler Bridge. It is to be redeveloped with 945 homes, parks, trails, a retirement center, hotel and stores.
In 2012, Rogal announced that Napa Pipe plans included a Costco. The move helped sell the controversial project to the public, with city of Napa voters in 2014 agreeing that Napa Pipe could be annexed to the city.
Ever since then, the question among Costco fans has been, when is Costco coming? Past and now discarded timetables had it opened and serving customers by now.
Even the Napa County grand jury weighed in. “Will Napa ever see a Costco?” it asked in a 2019 report.
“What I’m resigned to, as a senior citizen, is that I will never see a Costco in Napa. I’m disappointed. ” resident Mark Bernardi recently wrote to the Napa Valley Register. That was before Rogal announced the 2023 target date.
Mayor Scott Sedgley hears the Costco queries.
“Often. Very often,” he said. “People I think are excited about the prospect of having a closer Costco. I explain the complexities of the development of the property."
The big piece is installing infrastructure, such as streets, sewers, water electricity and sidewalks. His understanding is, once Costco has a building site ready and can hook up to utilities, it is ready to start building, Sedgley said.
He hears less questions from citizens about the housing that is also to be built at Napa Pipe. Sedgley sees Costco as being the big selling point for the redevelopment project.
“We could have put a nuclear power plant out there, as long as we put a Costco between the silos,” he joked.
There have been teasers for Costco fans along the way. A February 2020 application to the city calls for a Costco slightly larger than most, with such usual features as gas pumps, a food court, optical, hearing aids and a pharmacy.
Preparations are also being made to build Napa Pipe housing. Rogal said Napa Redevelopment Partners is negotiating with residential builders for the first phase of market-rate housing, which will coincide with the initial affordable housing project.
The Napa Pipe property has a long history of industry. Basalt built World War II ships there in the 1940s. Kaiser Steel fabricated BART tunnel liners there in the 1960s.
Napa Pipe manufactured large diameter steel pipe there from 1987 to 2004. After that business closed, Napa Redevelopment Partners bought the site in 2005, leading to public workshops on potential redevelopment in 2006.
The project has gone through various iterations, including shrinking the number of proposed housing units from 3,200 to 945. The county and city engaged in long negotiations over the city annexing the property. Toxic materials from the industrial days needed cleaning up.
These days, heavy equipment is moving dirt on the property. That appears to be good news for Costco fans.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
The Napa card room Ace & Vine will now be open 24/7 following a 3-2 Napa City Council vote.
The Hennessey fire a year ago destroyed almost a third of Berryessa Highlands. What's it like there today?
Construction crews along Soscol Avenue have begun closing a third-of-a-mile gap in the 12-mile Napa Valley Vine Trail segment from the souther…
Napa County has revealed the name of the prospective concessionaire it has in mind to lead a Lake Berryessa resort renaissance — Sun Communiti…
Napa cannabis advocate Jackie McGowan is one of 46 candidates seeking to become governor if California voters recall Gavin Newsom Sept. 14.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
Here’s another sign of drought — only an acre-and-a-half, mossy-looking pool of water remains at the Putah Creek intake pump that serves the r…
Napa couple creates the Michael Leonardi Foundation in honor of their son who died of fentanyl poisoning.
Photos: Napa County's Pic of the Litter
Pic of the Litter: Daisey
Pic of the Litter: Tessa
Pic of the Litter: Socks
Pic of the Litter: Chloe Rose
Pic of the Litter: Momo
Pic of the Litter: Tripp
Pic of the Litter: Beau
Pic of the Litter: Bubs
Pic of the Litter: Turley
Pic of the Litter: Buzz Lightyear
Pic of the Litter: Lucky
Pic of the Litter: Duke
Pic of the Litter: Tigger
Pic of the Litter: Rudy
Pic of the Litter: Lira
Pic of the Litter: Pinky and Tim
Pic of the Litter: Annie
Pic of the Litter: Violet
Pic of the Litter: Sweet Pea
Pic of the Litter: Elvis
Pic of the Litter: Ralph
Pic of the Litter: Mushu
Pic of the Litter: Remington
Pic of the Litter: Gracie Ann Miller
Pic of the Litter: Tango and Samba
Pic of the Litter: Rosie
Pic of the Litter: Dusty
Pic of the Litter: Kody
Pic of the Litter: Jagger
Pic of the Litter: Blondie
Pic of the Litter: Doug
Pic of the Litter: Harry
Pic of the Litter: Yoda
Pic of the Litter: Astronaut Roscoe Rogers
Pic of the Litter: Nugget
Pic of the Litter: JJ
Pic of the Litter: Tucker
Pic of the Litter: Remy
Pic of the Litter: Delilah
Pic of the Litter: Ch Aberglen Cmon get Happy
Pic of the Litter: Toby
Pic of the Litter: Storm
Pic of the Litter: Flower
Pic of the Litter: Ace
Pic of the Litter: Zero
Pic of the Litter: Charlotte of Big Ranch
Pic of the Litter: Finnley Evans
Pic of the Litter: Cat
Pic of the Litter: Bruno
Pic of the Litter: Judah
Pic of the Litter: Luna
Pic of the Litter: Jack
Pic of the Litter: Buster
Pic of the Litter: Toby
Pic of the Litter: Murphy
Pic of the Litter: BoBo Haggard
Pic of the Litter: Count Boosie
Pic of the Litter: Emmeline
Pic of the Litter: Charlie
Pic of the Litter: Samson
Pic of the Litter: Delilah Rose
Pic of the Litter: Harrison
Pic of the Litter: Roscoe
Pic of the Litter: Mila
Pic of the Litter: Sophie
Pic of the Litter: Lowkey
Pic of the Litter: Atlas
Pic of the Litter: Louie
Pic of the Litter: Grady
Pic of the Litter: LEGO Dullea
Pic of the Litter: Tess
Pic of the Litter: George
Pic of the Litter: Ruby
Pic of the Litter: Mookee
Pic of the Litter: Otis
Pic of the Litter: Bubba
Pic of the Litter: Spike
Pic of the Litter: Benjamin
Pic of the Litter: Chubbs
Pic of the Litter: Ruby
Pic of the Litter: Marbles
Pic of the Litter: Smudge
Pic of the Litter: Arrow’s Benevolent Tiger
Pic of the Litter: Laela
Pic of the Litter: Menina
Pic of the Litter: Maycie
Pic of the Litter: Roscoe Rogers
Pic of the Litter:Angela
Pic of the Litter: Cleo
Pic of the Litter: Missy
Pic of the Litter: Luke Skywalker
Pic of the Litter: Quinn
Pic of the Litter: Philomena
Pic of the Litter: Charles
Pic of the Litter: Gracie and Charlotte
Pic of the Litter: Jasper
Pic of the Litter: Miley
Pic of the Litter: Marley
Pic of the Litter: Koby
Pic of the Litter: Chiquita
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.