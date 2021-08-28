Latest Napa Pipe plans have Costco opening in 2023

Costco fans in Napa County can apparently look forward to 2023.

That’s the latest news in the long-running Napa Pipe story. Keith Rogal of Napa Redevelopment Partners recently said the Costco is on track for a grand opening that year.

A precise target date is unclear. Costco when queried replied that it shares details on new locations only two to three months in advance.

Meanwhile, there are signs of life at the Napa Pipe site that is still mostly dirt, except for the giant dry dock cranes and other remnants from the industrial days. Yellow earthmoving equipment can be seen at work there.

“Napa Redevelopment Partners started onsite demolition and grading operations in spring 2021 — there has been heavy equipment working intensely on the site since then,” Rogal said in an email.

The engineer's improvement plans for roadway infrastructure are complete and being processed through the city of Napa. Once the permits are secured, those site improvements will begin, he said.

Napa Pipe is a 154-acre former industrial site along the Napa River just south of Kennedy Park and north of the Butler Bridge. It is to be redeveloped with 945 homes, parks, trails, a retirement center, hotel and stores.