 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest Napa Pipe plans have Costco opening in 2023
alert top story
Development

Latest Napa Pipe plans have Costco opening in 2023

{{featured_button_text}}

Costco fans in Napa County can apparently look forward to 2023.

That’s the latest news in the long-running Napa Pipe story. Keith Rogal of Napa Redevelopment Partners recently said the Costco is on track for a grand opening that year.

A precise target date is unclear. Costco when queried replied that it shares details on new locations only two to three months in advance.

Meanwhile, there are signs of life at the Napa Pipe site that is still mostly dirt, except for the giant dry dock cranes and other remnants from the industrial days. Yellow earthmoving equipment can be seen at work there.

“Napa Redevelopment Partners started onsite demolition and grading operations in spring 2021 — there has been heavy equipment working intensely on the site since then,” Rogal said in an email.

The engineer's improvement plans for roadway infrastructure are complete and being processed through the city of Napa. Once the permits are secured, those site improvements will begin, he said.

Napa Pipe is a 154-acre former industrial site along the Napa River just south of Kennedy Park and north of the Butler Bridge. It is to be redeveloped with 945 homes, parks, trails, a retirement center, hotel and stores.

In 2012, Rogal announced that Napa Pipe plans included a Costco. The move helped sell the controversial project to the public, with city of Napa voters in 2014 agreeing that Napa Pipe could be annexed to the city.

Ever since then, the question among Costco fans has been, when is Costco coming? Past and now discarded timetables had it opened and serving customers by now.

Even the Napa County grand jury weighed in. “Will Napa ever see a Costco?” it asked in a 2019 report.

“What I’m resigned to, as a senior citizen, is that I will never see a Costco in Napa. I’m disappointed. ” resident Mark Bernardi recently wrote to the Napa Valley Register. That was before Rogal announced the 2023 target date.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Scott Sedgley hears the Costco queries.

“Often. Very often,” he said. “People I think are excited about the prospect of having a closer Costco. I explain the complexities of the development of the property."

The big piece is installing infrastructure, such as streets, sewers, water electricity and sidewalks. His understanding is, once Costco has a building site ready and can hook up to utilities, it is ready to start building, Sedgley said.

He hears less questions from citizens about the housing that is also to be built at Napa Pipe. Sedgley sees Costco as being the big selling point for the redevelopment project.

“We could have put a nuclear power plant out there, as long as we put a Costco between the silos,” he joked.

There have been teasers for Costco fans along the way. A February 2020 application to the city calls for a Costco slightly larger than most, with such usual features as gas pumps, a food court, optical, hearing aids and a pharmacy.

Preparations are also being made to build Napa Pipe housing. Rogal said Napa Redevelopment Partners is negotiating with residential builders for the first phase of market-rate housing, which will coincide with the initial affordable housing project.

The Napa Pipe property has a long history of industry. Basalt built World War II ships there in the 1940s. Kaiser Steel fabricated BART tunnel liners there in the 1960s.

Napa Pipe manufactured large diameter steel pipe there from 1987 to 2004. After that business closed, Napa Redevelopment Partners bought the site in 2005, leading to public workshops on potential redevelopment in 2006.

The project has gone through various iterations, including shrinking the number of proposed housing units from 3,200  to 945. The county and city engaged in long negotiations over the city annexing the property. Toxic materials from the industrial days needed cleaning up.

These days, heavy equipment is moving dirt on the property. That appears to be good news for Costco fans.

Berryessa Highlands lost a quarter of its homes in the Hennessey fire. Here is how things look on the one-year anniversary.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News