Latest shutdown maims Napa Valley's hospitality workforce

“I started looking at other options — just any kind of jobs that would get me into the workforce until the hotel reopened,” said Pontecore, who is expecting her second child in February. “I applied for numerous positions in administrative or service work, sales work and I wouldn’t even get a call back.”

Though Pontecore and her husband — a member of the restaurant industry who has also been in and out of work — have been receiving financial assistance from family, they’re still triaging bills and making minimum payments, she said. But by far the most stressful part of the last 10 months has been the loss of her employer-based health insurance, she said.

“I was basically in this bracket of people who didn’t qualify for any government-issued assistance you could possibly have,” she said. Her pre-pandemic income made her ineligible, even though she has not made any money since March.

Ultimately, the pair joined a plan Pontecore’s husband’s employer, the restaurant at SingleThread Farms in Healdsburg, has continued to offer its employees even through the closures. It’s costlier than the plan Pontecore was offered through her work, she said, but far more doable than private insurance — and with a new baby on the way, time was running out.