A Napa hotel's security camera, a citizen's tip and teamwork between three local law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest Wednesday night of a Vallejo man suspected of a hotel burglary last weekend.
The hotel on the 3800 block of Solano Avenue had maintenance and storage rooms broken into shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Tools and cable boxes worth over $1,000 were taken, Napa Police said.
Napa Police shared images of male suspects entering the hotel on social media. The post was shared by American Canyon Police.
On Wednesday night, American Canyon police received a tip from a citizen who said they had spotted a pickup truck matching the description of the suspects' vehicle, Napa Police Lt. Gary Pitkin said in a news release Thursday afternoon.
Officers with American Canyon Police and the Napa Special Investigations Bureau staked out the truck which was parked near the American Canyon/Vallejo city limits.
When the truck was driven off shortly after 9 p.m., officers stopped it for a Vehicle Code violation. The driver, Rick Raymond DeStefano, 25, of Vallejo, who had a warrant for his arrest, was in possession of heroin, police said.
Pitkin said DeStefano admitted being one of the three men responsible for the burglary. He was booked into the Napa County jail for investigation of burglary.
A new post stamped "Update" went up on Napa Police's Facebook page Thursday, showing the photo of the arrested suspect and requesting help with IDing the other two.
Napa police are still trying to identify and arrest DeStefano's two partners. If you know who they are, contact Detective G.Smith at 707-257-9375 or GSmith@cityofnapa.org.