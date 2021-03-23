Law enforcement continues to search for a possible shooter at Veterans Home in Yountville

Update: Local law enforcement responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a possible shooter at the Veterans Home of California, but no suspect or victims had been found as of 9:30 a.m.

The original report said there was a woman with a shotgun in the vicinity of the Holderman building, prompting a response from California Highway Patrol, Napa County Sheriff and SWAT units.

Law enforcement sealed off the area and began to cautiously search the four-story building.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Napa County issued a Nixle alert asking the public to avoid the area.

The state-operated Veterans Home is home to more than 700 military retirees and their spouses.

The nature of today's initial report triggered memories for many Napa Valley residents of three years ago this month when a disgruntled Army veteran entered a recovery program on the Vets Home grounds and killed three staff members with The Pathway Home.