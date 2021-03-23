Law enforcement finds no sign of reported armed intruder at Veterans Home in Yountville

Local law enforcement came up empty Tuesday morning when officers from up and down the valley responded to a report of a possible shooter at the Veterans Home of California.

After three hours of searching the Holderman building and adjacent structures, the California Highway Patrol said there was no confirmation that any shots had been fired nor had a suspect been found.

Investigators are trying to better understand what triggered the 7:30 a.m. alarm and the massive law enforcement response that followed.

The original report said there was a woman with a shotgun in the vicinity of the Holderman building, prompting a response from California Highway Patrol, Napa County Sheriff, multiple local police departments, and SWAT units.

The Holderman building was searched from bottom to top by SWAT officers who could not find anyone matching the initial report or a firearm, first responders indicated.

While officers staged around the Holderman building, the Vets Home campus was closed to outsiders and Napa County issued a Nixle alert asking the public to avoid the area.

The incident attracted a swarm of Bay Area news media, including a TV helicopter that circled overhead.

