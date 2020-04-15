Lawmakers propose $2,000 monthly stimulus check due to coronavirus crisis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two Democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation that would provide a $2,000 monthly payment to qualified Americans until employment levels bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

Reps. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and Ro Khanna, D-California, introduced the “Emergency Money for the People Act.”

“The economic impact of this virus is unprecedented for our country. As millions of Americans file for unemployment week over week, we have to work quickly to patch the dam – and that means putting cash in the hands of hard-working families,” Ryan said in a press release. “Many Ohioans are just receiving – or about to receive – the first cash payment we passed in the CARES Act. Now it’s time for Congress to get to work on the next step to provide relief for those who have been hardest hit in this pandemic.”

Under the terms of the proposal, Americans over age 16 would receive a $2,000 monthly payment until employment returns to pre-COVID-19 levels. The bill would also close a loophole in the existing stimulus bill that kept college students and adults with disabilities from receiving a payment if they are claimed as a dependent.