An ex-patient of an oral surgery center in Napa says her doctor left her permanently injured.
Marie A. Rabak Berndt claims in the lawsuit, which was filed in Napa County Superior Court earlier this month, that she was referred to Napa Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery for a sinus lift, bone graft and implant in February 2017. Her dentists advised that her procedures failed, she was prescribed medication, and her bone graft and implant were removed the next month, according to the lawsuit.
Berndt had constant, severe pain, and she learned she had suffered a dental infection and sinus injury. Dental and medical experts told her that she will never be able to have another implant placed there, according to the lawsuit.
Berndt is also suing her doctor, John Remegius Pappas. A search of Dental Board of California records did not reveal any disciplinary actions taken against Pappas.
Virgil F. Pryor, an attorney representing Pappas, called the allegations meritless in an email and said there was no evidence to support her claims.
The patient's husband, George Berndt, is also suing Napa Valley Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery because he has suffered the "loss of his wife's companionship, comfort, affection, society, solace," as well as moral support and loss of her help in homemaking, according to the lawsuit.
The Berndts are seeking an unspecified amount of money to recover medical expenses, make up for lost income and more.