Lawsuit claims Clover Flat Landfill environmental study needed

Clover Flat Landfill critics have filed a lawsuit against what they portray as actions that are increasing the trash flow there, while landfill operators call the lawsuit “frivolous.”
This is the latest chapter in disputes involving the landfill located in a canyon east of Calistoga. The landfill, also called Clover Flat Resource Recovery Park, has been operated by private parties since 1963.
A group called Whatawastenv.org recently filed the lawsuit against the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency. The agency oversees regional waste services in the upper valley and is a joint powers agency of Napa County, Calistoga, St. Helena and Yountville.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
At issue is a franchise agreement update between the agency and the operator. The lawsuit said a previous deal limited the geographic areas from which the landfill could accept waste and forbid accepting fire debris outside of specific emergency authorizations.
“The franchise agreement expressly removes these prohibitions, thereby allowing (the landfill) to accept waste of almost any type from almost anywhere,” the lawsuit said.
These actions create momentum for future landfill expansion and raise air pollution, greenhouse gas emission, fire danger and water quality issues, the lawsuit said. The agency under state law should have required environmental studies.
Agency Manager Steven Lederer said the Upper Valley Waste Management Agency is reviewing the lawsuit.
“Because this is active litigation, we will not provide comment on specific allegations at this time, but the agency is prepared to defend itself against these factually inaccurate and time limited claims,” he said in an email.
Whatawaste makes its position on Clover Flat Landfill clear on its website.
“It is time to rethink outdated dumps which threatens our water supply with contamination, risks degradation of our community and the Napa County brand and increases fire risk. There are other alternatives,” it said.
And Upper Valley Disposal and Recycling, the private firm which operates the landfill, made its position clear about Whatawaste.
“This is just another meritless lawsuit by the same group of people who have an interest in moving our waste operation out of Napa and have someone else deal with Napa County’s waste,” said attorney Richard Munzinger on behalf of Upper Vallley Disposal and Recycling.
Christy Pestoni of the firm said the landfill has capacity until 2047 and has no plans to expand. The landfill is not taking out-of-county trash on a regular basis and still has an overall limit of 600 tons a day. Out-of-county waste has financial disincentives to limit it to emergencies and overflow situations.
The lawsuit said that Clover Flat Landfill during the first half of 2021 took in over four times the historical amount. Landfill officials noted the Hennessey and Glass fires left debris that needed disposal.
Whatawaste attorneys when contacted by the Napa Valley Register issued a statement.
As concerned citizens, group members have encountered a "blatant disregard" for community and environmental health from government officials. The new agreement allows the landfill to take in out-of-area waste with no limitations on where it comes from, the statement said.
“The last time the landfill started taking in excessive amounts of waste via fire debris, they had a series of violations that led to temporary closure of the landfill in 2019,” it said. “This company has demonstrated time and time and again inability to employ best patterns and practices.”
Attorneys for Whatawaste said the updated franchise agreement was adopted by the Upper Valley Waste Management Authority in 2021 and the lawsuit pointed to a Feb. 8, 2021 action.
But it was unclear looking at agendas how Feb. 8, 2021 actions relate to the lawsuit. The language of the contractor having the right to process solid waste from outside the service area seems to date to action taken on Oct. 19, 2020.
Napa County previously released a history of the landfill.
The Tamagni Family in 1962 entered into an agreement with Napa County for Clover Flat Landfill. The county wanted to consolidate five burning dumps. The Tamagni family operated the landfill until 1966, then sold it to the Pestoni family.
Originally, the landfill was forecast to close in 2002. Recycling efforts and the addition of construction and demolition processing extended this to 2047, the history said.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A pink princess tea cart. A pair of silver oxford shoes. A partial set of Limoges bone china plates. Such are just some of the treasures found…
One proposal for a future Highway 29 in American Canyon adds two lanes, while another adds six roundabouts. People have the chance to comment.
You'll never guess where the Napa goats of Linda Vista ended up.
A recent event seemed like a seismic shock to old-timers in the west Vine Hill Drive neighborhood of the city of Napa — two homes there each s…
It took four years to build but Napa's newest hotel, Cambria Hotel Napa Valley, is now open for business.
Paper shortages are making it hard for printers to supply winemakers with the all-important labels that allows them to sell to the public.
The city of Napa is looking to clean areas affected by homelessness with more regularity to help cut down on fire risks, threats to safety, an…
The Jean-Charles Boisset Collection has added another historical property to its stable of Napa Valley landmarks.
Twenty months after he caused the drunk driving crash that left one family mourning the loss of a son, brother, and friend, Gary Lee Lindstrom…
Restaurants, glamping, clubhouse pools, bowling, hiking and a floating fitness center are among the proposals for Lake Berryessa resorts.
Photos: Napa brothers collect backpacks for Afghan refugees
Vintage High School students aid refugees
Vintage High School students aid refugees
Vintage High School students aid refugees
Vintage High School students aid refugees
Vintage High School students aid refugees
Vintage High School students aid refugees
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.