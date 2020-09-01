League of Women Voters plans Napa County candidate forums

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The League of Women Voters of Napa County isn't about to end its 73-year-tradition of candidate forums because of COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

It will be sponsoring forums on Zoom between Sept. 8 and Oct. 1, as well as supporting a nonpartisan website called VotersEdge.org.

The League is asking the community for thoughtful questions for the candidates. Send your candidate questions to lwvNapaQuestions@gmail.com. The deadline for questions is 5 p.m., 24 hours before the event.

Candidate forums will be in Spanish and English. To attend our candidate forums, please visit our website lwvnapa.org to find the Zoom sign-up links.

The forum schedule:

-- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Napa Valley Unified School District Trustee,

-- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Mayor of American Canyon,

-- Thursday, Sept. 17: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: City Council of American Canyon,

-- Tuesday, Sept. 22: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Mayor of the City of Napa,