League of Women Voters plans Napa County candidate forums

The League of Women Voters of Napa County isn't about to end its 73-year-tradition of candidate forums because of COVID-19 social distancing requirements.
It will be sponsoring forums on Zoom between Sept. 8 and Oct. 1, as well as supporting a nonpartisan website called VotersEdge.org.
The League is asking the community for thoughtful questions for the candidates. Send your candidate questions to lwvNapaQuestions@gmail.com. The deadline for questions is 5 p.m., 24 hours before the event.
Candidate forums will be in Spanish and English. To attend our candidate forums, please visit our website lwvnapa.org to find the Zoom sign-up links.
The forum schedule:
-- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Napa Valley Unified School District Trustee,
-- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Mayor of American Canyon,
-- Thursday, Sept. 17: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: City Council of American Canyon,
-- Tuesday, Sept. 22: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Mayor of the City of Napa,
-- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 5-6 p.m.: City Council of City of Napa, Area 2
and 6:15-6:30 p.m.: City Council of City of Napa, Area 4
-- Thursday, Sept. 24: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: City Council of Calistoga,
-- Monday, Sept. 28: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Mayor of St. Helena, 3 candidates
-- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: City Council of St. Helena,
-- Thursday, Oct. 1: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Town Council of Yountville
Watch Now: How to navigate flu season in light of the coronavirus pandemic
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.