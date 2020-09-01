 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
League of Women Voters plans Napa County candidate forums

League of Women Voters plans Napa County candidate forums

{{featured_button_text}}

The League of Women Voters of Napa County isn't about to end its 73-year-tradition of candidate forums because of COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

It will be sponsoring forums on Zoom between Sept. 8 and Oct. 1, as well as supporting a nonpartisan website called VotersEdge.org.

The League is asking the community for thoughtful questions for the candidates. Send your candidate questions to lwvNapaQuestions@gmail.com. The deadline for questions is 5 p.m., 24 hours before the event.

Candidate forums will be in Spanish and English. To attend our candidate forums, please visit our website lwvnapa.org  to find the Zoom sign-up links.

The forum schedule:

-- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Napa Valley Unified School District Trustee,

-- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Mayor of American Canyon,

-- Thursday, Sept. 17: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: City Council of American Canyon,

-- Tuesday, Sept. 22: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Mayor of the City of Napa,

-- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 5-6 p.m.: City Council of City of Napa, Area 2

and 6:15-6:30 p.m.: City Council of City of Napa, Area 4

-- Thursday, Sept. 24: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: City Council of Calistoga,

-- Monday, Sept. 28: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Mayor of St. Helena, 3 candidates

-- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: City Council of St. Helena,

-- Thursday, Oct. 1: 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Town Council of Yountville

Watch Now: How to navigate flu season in light of the coronavirus pandemic

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News