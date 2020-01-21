The League of Women Voters of Napa County is asking the public to submit questions for its upcoming candidate forums.
The first forum will be on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. A forum for Napa County Treasurer-Tax Collector will begin the evening and the Napa County Board of Supervisors, District 4 and 5 forum will follow.
Napa County assistant auditor Bob Minahen is running against Michael Basayne for county treasurer-tax collector.
In the District 4 supervisors race, incumbent Alfredo Pedroza is being challenged by Amber Manfree. In District 5, incumbent Belia Ramos is being challenged by Mariam Aboudamous, American Canyon councilmember.
A second candidate forum for Judicial Candidates – seat 3 will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, from 1-3 p.m. Napa County Superior Court Judge Monique Langhorne faces attorney Clifford Blackman.
Both forums, which are free to the public, will be in the Napa Valley College Library, Community Room, 2277 Napa Valley Highway, Napa.
Questions can be sent to
