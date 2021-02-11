Leak lowers water pressure to Napa's Browns Valley

The City of Napa sent out a Nixle alert Thursday afternoon warning of a water leak that had lowered water pressure in much of west Napa.

The leak occurred at 2 p.m. off of Browns Valley Road near Westminster Way and Camilla Drive, said Joy Eldredge, the city's deputy utilities director.

When the 12-inch cast iron pipe broke, the city was flooded with complaints of low water pressure which was immediately detected at the Jamieson Canyon water treatment plant, Eldredge said.

A repair team had the leak sealed off in about 21 minutes, restoring normal water pressure to all but one residence that was still without water as of 3:30 p.m., she said.

The cause of the break is under investigation. The pipe was installed in 1967, Eldredge said.