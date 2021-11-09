 Skip to main content
Learn about vaccines for kids

  • Updated
Virus Outbreak Pfizer Kids

This October photo shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium.

 Pfizer via AP

The Napa County Office of Education, in partnership with Napa County Public Health and the Napa Solano Medical Society, is hosting a virtual Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccination panel for parents and guardians.

Local health experts will address questions regarding the recently approved vaccinations for children 5-11 years old.

The panels will be on Wednesday, Nov. 17, with an English presentation at 5:30 p.m. and a Spanish presentation at 6:30 p.m. To register and for more information visit napacoe.org.

Concerned about COVID-19?

