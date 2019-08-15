{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Valley Opera House (copy)

The historic Napa Valley Opera House on Main Street, Napa.

 Register file photo

This week the Legislature passed Assembly Bill 436 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, that will allow the Napa Valley Opera House non-profit to develop advertising sponsorships with local winemakers, brewers, and distillers.

“AB 436 will allow the Napa Valley Opera House – a cultural and artistic jewel in our community – to raise revenue to maintain the historic building and support community events," Aguiar-Curry said in a news release. "It will also promote local businesses in our Napa economy."

The bill goes to Gov. Gavin Newsom for signature.

