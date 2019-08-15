This week the Legislature passed Assembly Bill 436 by Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, D-Winters, that will allow the Napa Valley Opera House non-profit to develop advertising sponsorships with local winemakers, brewers, and distillers.
“AB 436 will allow the Napa Valley Opera House – a cultural and artistic jewel in our community – to raise revenue to maintain the historic building and support community events," Aguiar-Curry said in a news release. "It will also promote local businesses in our Napa economy."
The bill goes to Gov. Gavin Newsom for signature.