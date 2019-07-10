The state Legislature has passed a bill by Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, that will help college students get access to nutritional food through Cal Fresh.
Senate Bill 173 removes barriers to student subsidies under the Cal Fresh program in part by streamlining the application process. An estimated 50,000 California college students could qualify for Cal Fresh under the legislation.
"My bill will ensure students of modest means don't go hungry by making it easier for them to receive public assistance," Dodd said.
"Food insecurity is a serious problem on California college campuses today and this is an important step to addressing it," Dodd said.
A recent Government Accountability Office report determined one-third of all college students are struggling to afford food and basic nutrition.
Dodd's bill now goes to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk for signing.