Leisure visitors returning to Napa; hotel occupancy way up

Been to downtown Napa on a Friday or Saturday night lately?
Visitors are back — and hotel operators couldn’t be happier.
According to data from Visit Napa Valley, occupancy at Napa County lodging properties rose to 49.8% in March, with an average daily rate of $261.
Room demand increased 71% over March of 2020, when the pandemic began mid-month. Hotel revenue for March 2021 increased 71% over the prior year.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
“Napa Valley is fortunate to have a significant drive market, and leisure business has once again shown signs of strong recovery following the December/January shelter at home orders,” said Linsey Gallagher, CEO of Visit Napa Valley.
Even with this spring rebound, Visit Napa Valley projects Napa Valley's tourism improvement district revenues from lodging will be down 65 to 70% in the current fiscal year ending in June, said Gallagher.
“Currently we forecast Napa County tourism revenues to increase 75% for fiscal year 2022, which would still be 40% below pre-pandemic levels," she said.
At the Archel Hotel Napa, reservations have gone “through the roof,” said Michael Collins, general manager. “It’s been a wild ride.”
“Our weekends in May are almost already full,” said Sara Brooks, general manager at The Napa River Inn.
We are definitely seeing an uptick,” even with walk-in guests, said Anil Patel, owner of the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Napa Valley. “It’s crazy.”
Patel attributes those short booking patterns to “people deciding last minute they want to simply get out and go somewhere, i.e. Napa.” This is a trend he expects to continue this summer.
The Archer's Collins said that leisure travel has increased “a ton” at his downtown Napa hotel. Currently, about 90% of his business is personal travel, although the hotel did host a group last week and will do so next week.
The general manager said that the effect of Napa County dropping into the less restrictive orange tier was instantaneous. Once that changed, “We were 75 to 80% occupied that weekend and the next weekend sold out.”
“It went from zero to 100 in no time,” said Collins. “It was amazing. It was like the fire hose was turned on.”
The majority of the visitors are from within driving distance, he said, such as the Bay Area. “But we’re seeing people from across the country,” such as Florida, New York, and Chicago. “They know Napa is open and they are traveling again.”
He thinks vaccinations are leading the charge. Because Napa County has a steady immunization program, “that puts a good amount of faith into the traveler as well.”
“I think that trend is going to continue into the summer,” said Collins. It’s only going to get busier and we’re going to see a nice uptick in business.”
“Downtown is going to be busting at the seams,” predicted Collins. He noted that the Charlie Palmer Steak restaurant inside the hotel just reopened and “we’re seeing great traction there.”
“We’re in a good place right now and I think it’s only going to get busier.”
Brooks said the Napa River Inn is “definitely seeing an increase in reservations coming in for the next couple of months.”
In a “normal” year guests would include a mix of vacationers, business, and corporate guests. However, business travel hasn’t fully resumed so today, most of those reservations are leisure travelers.
“I think people are ready to travel again,” said Brooks. “The vaccine is out there and people are ready to travel safely.”
For the next few months, “I think we will continue to see a big influx of leisure travel. That’s the pattern. We’re just hoping it spread out over the weekdays as much as the weekends,” Brooks said.
John Patel, the owner of the Cedar Gables Inn of Napa, echoed the other hoteliers. His inn is about 50% occupied now, he said.
He estimated that about 60% of his guests come from within 100 miles of Napa.
“They are all overjoyed to get out,” he said. “They are ready to travel now.”
He’s not sure what to expect in the coming months but estimated that occupancy will rise up to around 60 to 65%.
Yet Patel remains cautious. “Is (there) going to be any other catastrophe? Another lockdown? We’ll see. I think a lot of people did get vaccinated, so there is hope.”
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Napa County and Cal Fire see downsides to a $1.5 million offer from Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture to base two Fire Boss planes here.
Opposition by school parents and supporters failed to head off NVUSD's move to shrink its middle school footprint amid falling district enrollment.
Rich Anderson stepped down after serving as head coach of Vintage High varsity baseball for 26 of the last 29 seasons and is now on the staff …
Live musical performances are now permitted at limited capacity indoors in Napa Valley. The fate of larger gatherings — including BottleRock —…
Napa's Stone Brewing and landlord West Pueblo Partners are caught up in lease dispute at the historic Borreo Building.
Napa County Public Health officials say they have the capability to vaccinate 75% to 80% of the county's residents by summer, but have seen a …
Take a look at Napa Valley's most expensive ultra-luxury estates for sale. We're talking $26 million — and up.
Thirteen areas fully or mostly enclosed by the city of Napa — and home to some 2,100 people — remain in the unincorporated county.
Napa home sales and prices are on the rise, leading to a market where multiple offers are to be expected.
Napa County puts its Old Sonoma Road property on the market and bidders responded.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com