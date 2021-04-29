Leisure visitors returning to Napa; hotel occupancy way up

We are definitely seeing an uptick,” even with walk-in guests, said Anil Patel, owner of the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Napa Valley. “It’s crazy.”

Patel attributes those short booking patterns to “people deciding last minute they want to simply get out and go somewhere, i.e. Napa.” This is a trend he expects to continue this summer.

The Archer's Collins said that leisure travel has increased “a ton” at his downtown Napa hotel. Currently, about 90% of his business is personal travel, although the hotel did host a group last week and will do so next week.

The general manager said that the effect of Napa County dropping into the less restrictive orange tier was instantaneous. Once that changed, “We were 75 to 80% occupied that weekend and the next weekend sold out.”

“It went from zero to 100 in no time,” said Collins. “It was amazing. It was like the fire hose was turned on.”

The majority of the visitors are from within driving distance, he said, such as the Bay Area. “But we’re seeing people from across the country,” such as Florida, New York, and Chicago. “They know Napa is open and they are traveling again.”