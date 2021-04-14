Let the good times roll: players head back to Napa Bowl for bowling fun

“We have a great time, BS-ing and telling jokes,” he said, “But when you stand up with the ball in your hand, you become serious.”

During the pandemic, Vasquez said he hung out at home and did a lot of bike riding. He admitted to "lacking consistency" on his first day back at Napa bowl.

Sousa said he knew his customers, especially senior citizens, were itching for him to reopen,.

“They were the first ones back in here, ready to go,” said Sousa. “They were ready to break the door down. It was great.”

The past 12 months have been tough times for his small business, said Sousa. “The buzzards were circling,” he said, “but we made it through.”

Sousa said he’d be happy to get to the break-even point to cover his payroll. “Hopefully by June they do put us in the green and let us open up the whole center,” said Sousa.

“We’re all just keeping our fingers crossed this thing is in the rearview mirror,” said Sousa., who remains cautious. “Nobody is counting your chickens,” and the business remains strict about social distancing, sanitizing and other health and safety protocols, he said.

Masks are required, and can only be removed when you are at your lane, he said.