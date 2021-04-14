Let the good times roll: players head back to Napa Bowl for bowling fun

Eleanor Madriaga had two words — or two sounds — to describe how she feels about Napa Bowl reopening this past week.
“Whooooo hooooo!”
Madriaga was so happy to be able to bowl again, she and her daughter Kaitlin, 17, headed to Napa this past Friday morning to slip on their bowling shoes and hit the lanes.
“It feels really good to get out of the house,” said Madriaga, who lives in Vallejo. “And it’s a family thing,” she said. “We all bowl together.”
Napa’s only bowling alley reopened on April 7 — with some restrictions — thanks to the county moving into the orange tier which allows more community activity.
Besides a short-lived reopening during fall 2020, it's been about a year since bowlers were able to frequent the longtime Napa business, said owner Dan Sousa. Napa Bowl is located at 494 Soscol Ave.
“It’s just nice to hear balls rolling down the lanes and having fun,” said Sousa. “It’s just a good feeling.”
Every other lane remains closed to allow for social distancing, “but every other lane is so much better than no lanes,” said Sousa.
This past Friday, at one end of the bowling alley, a group of seniors from a Napa Sons in Retirement (SIR) branch were throwing strikes and almost-strikes like nobody’s business.
“I’ve been waiting months and months for this to happen,” said Tim Hetzer of Napa. “I’m spending the majority of my stimulus check here.”
In non-pandemic times, Hetzer said he usually bowled three times a week.
“A lot of us have been doing this for years and years,” said Hetzer, as he picked up his custom bowling ball (colors: orange, deep purple and black) and wiped it down before getting ready to fling it down the alley.
Bowling is social, fun and a great way of “enjoying each others’ company,” he said.
Rendall Thomas of Napa said he likes “the gamesmanship, the competition and the camaraderie” of bowling. “And that’s something I’ve missed” during the pandemic, he said.
How did he feel to have Napa Bowl back? “Revived, excited and grateful,” he said.
Not being able to bowl during the pandemic was awful, said bowler J.C. Surratt of Napa.
While the lanes were shut down, “I did a lot of fishing and movie watching,” he said. But it wasn’t the same, especially when he was used to bowling three times a week with his group.
“We just like chatting and hanging out,” said Surratt of his companions.
Another bowler, Eddie Harris of Napa, said he also really missed bowling, and his pants can prove it.
“I’ve gained about 10 lbs.,” eating and drinking beer, he admitted. He also wrote about 200 pages of his memoirs.
Harris didn’t say it, but his friends said he used to be a very accomplished bowler.
Harris modestly shrugged off the compliments.
“The challenge is trying to do better and learn techniques and fine-tune them,” said Harris.
Does he feel rusty?
“A little bit, but it’s muscle memory,” said Harris. “It will come back.”
Lauren Brown, age 21, of Fairfield, was also drawn to Napa Bowl this past Friday. She toted a wheeled purple bowling bag with her balls and equipment.
“My hands are sore,” she admitted after her first day back at bowling. But, “it’s really good.”
“I only recently got into bowling before the pandemic,” Brown said.
“It’s just awesome” being able to bowl again, said Rick Vasquez of Napa. For years, the SIR group has been meeting at Napa Bowl. “This is part of our life.”
“We have a great time, BS-ing and telling jokes,” he said, “But when you stand up with the ball in your hand, you become serious.”
During the pandemic, Vasquez said he hung out at home and did a lot of bike riding. He admitted to "lacking consistency" on his first day back at Napa bowl.
Sousa said he knew his customers, especially senior citizens, were itching for him to reopen,.
“They were the first ones back in here, ready to go,” said Sousa. “They were ready to break the door down. It was great.”
The past 12 months have been tough times for his small business, said Sousa. “The buzzards were circling,” he said, “but we made it through.”
Sousa said he’d be happy to get to the break-even point to cover his payroll. “Hopefully by June they do put us in the green and let us open up the whole center,” said Sousa.
“We’re all just keeping our fingers crossed this thing is in the rearview mirror,” said Sousa., who remains cautious. “Nobody is counting your chickens,” and the business remains strict about social distancing, sanitizing and other health and safety protocols, he said.
Masks are required, and can only be removed when you are at your lane, he said.
Sousa thinks his party room may reopen as soon as June, if all goes as planned. “We’re itching to start bringing that back online. Let’s get it all going,” he said.
Napa Bowl is open daily, said Sousa. The café attached to the bowling alley has also reopened.
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com