LGBTQ Connection seeks members for Youth Leadership Teams

LGBTQ Connection is planning to field two youth leadership teams this school semester and is looking for Napa youths and young adults interesting in participating.

The first information meeting for those interested in joining will be Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 3 p.m. via Zoom. To get the link, pre-register via the website, lgbtqconnection.org, or message the program via social media or contact Fernando Espinoza: fernando@lgbtqconnection.org or call (707) 273-1277.

Each semester the program recruits interested and motivated youth and young adults to join youth leadership teams, which run in 5 month cycles with home-bases in Napa, Santa Rosa, Calistoga or Sonoma. This semester, these teams will be meeting virtually to maintain social distancing practices. Without a transportation barrier, there will be cross-county teams

This semester, there will be two cross-county teams: a community connection team that will work on a project centered around community building and creating inclusive spaces; and a community change team that will work on a project centered around advocacy and systems change.

In response to the needs of the current moment, both team's projects will include racial justice as a primary focus.

The YLT is a team of LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) youth ages 14-24 that creates events and advocates for change in partnership with LGBTQ Connection. YLT gives youth the opportunity to learn how to be a part of a team and to be community leaders.