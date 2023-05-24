ST. HELENA — The viral story of a mystery man who returned a book to the St. Helena Public Library 96 years overdue has taken a twist that offers another glimpse into St. Helena’s history.

The mystery man was Jim Perry, who found Benson Lossing’s “A History of the United States” in a box of books that had belonged to his late wife, Sandra Learned Perry.

“I was just cleaning house and moving stuff out the door that wasn’t being used,” said Perry, who lives in Napa. “This box of books had been in a nice cool place in our house where we kept books.”

Perry said he’s “pretty sure” his late wife’s grandfather, John McCormick, was the person who’d checked out the book in 1927. He would have been 55 at the time.

Perry returned the book to the library’s front desk earlier this month. Since the library went fine-free in 2019, he wasn’t on the hook for nickel-a-day fines that would have added up to about $1,756.

Once library staff realized the book’s historical significance, they wanted to find out who had returned it, so they turned to the media for help. The St. Helena Star posted an article on May 16, and the Bay Area CBS affiliate KPIX Channel 5 followed up with a TV segment the next day.

Perry happened to be streaming the KPIX broadcast that night.

“They did a teaser on Channel 5 and I thought, ‘Gee, that sure looks like my book,’” he said.

Perry then got in touch with the library and explained how he'd found it.

John McCormick was descended from one of St. Helena’s oldest pioneer families, who settled in the Napa Valley in the 1840s and established the McCormick Ranch on Spring Mountain. The McCormicks were related through marriage with the Hudsons, another early St. Helena family.

John McCormick had represented District 3 on the Napa County Board of Supervisors from 1915 to 1922. It’s impossible to know for sure, but Perry suspects “Big John” might have checked out the book for his daughters, Edna May “Babe” and Ina Hart, who in February 1927 would have been 10 and 13, respectively.

When McCormick died in 1963, custody of the unreturned book passed to his younger daughter, who became known as Babe Learned. Her daughter, Sandra Learned Perry, inherited the book when Babe Learned died in 2011.

Sandra Learned Perry died in 2015, leaving the library book in a box of books that her husband started digging through this month. The card envelope reading “Free Public Library St. Helena, Cal.” caught his eye, so he returned it to what is now called the St. Helena Public Library.

“I thought it would be fun to just drop it off, and (the staff) would get a kick out of this book,” Perry said. “But I didn’t realize it would have special significance for them.”

The library staff suspects Lossing’s book was one of the original 540 volumes available from the Free Public Library that opened in the Kettlewell building in 1892. By the time McCormick checked it out, the library had moved to the Carnegie Building.

It’s unclear how long the book had been in the box. “It might have been on a bookcase at Babe’s house” at some point, high up on the McCormick Ranch, Perry said.

The remaining 654 acres of the ranch, which burned in the Glass Fire three years ago, is now in escrow to be acquired by the Land Trust of Napa County, Perry said.

The book now occupies a place of honor in a glass display case at the entrance to the library.

