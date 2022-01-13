'Life with a new perspective' -- Napa man continues recovery from brain worm

Seven years ago, Luis Ortiz of Napa survived a near death experience. A tapeworm — whose eggs he’d unknowingly ingested — had invaded his brain.

After suffering from headaches for some time in September 2015, Ortiz collapsed at his family’s home in Napa. He was then rushed to Queen of the Valley Medical Center where doctors drilled a hole in his skull to withdraw a small sac with the worm inside.

“I was shocked,” said Ortiz in a 2015 interview. “I didn’t know there was a parasite in my head.”

The recovery was long and hard. Ortiz spent more than a month in the ICU. He had to leave school, move back to Napa (from Sacramento) and find a temporary home for his beloved dog Kiara. He couldn’t work or drive. His weight dropped down to 96 pounds.

Today, with the support of his family, friends, and Kiara, Ortiz continues to recover from his medical emergency. He’s returned to school and plans to start a new career as a psychiatric technician, possibly working in Napa.

Yes, “Sometimes bad things happen,” said Ortiz during an interview this past week. But, “I don’t like to dwell on it. I have to get over it. I have things to do.”

A close call with death

His neurosurgeon, Dr. Soren Singel, said the tapeworm probably got into Ortiz’s body after eating some kind of salad or unwashed food that was contaminated with eggs.

The tapeworm eggs made it into his intestine and eventually, the larvae made it into his brain, a condition known as Cysticercosis, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The small worm had formed in a cyst that was blocking the flow of water to chambers in the brain, “like a cork in a bottle,” Singel explained at the time.

Another 30 minutes of that blockage, and “he would have been dead,” Singel said. “It was a close call.”

After telling his story first to the Napa Register, news of his “brain worm” quickly spread locally.

“I didn’t think a lot of my friends read the newspaper,” said Ortiz. “I was wrong.”

Then the story went viral. Ortiz appeared on a TV shows including “Monsters Inside Me” and “The Doctors.” The Los Angeles Times called. The Dr. Phil show called. News sites around the world re-ran the Register’s story.

“I’m generally a pretty quiet person, but it’s hard to escape that kind of attention,” Ortiz said.

Next, occupational and other therapies began. But it wasn’t easy.

Some situations could lead to sensory overload, Ortiz said. “I’d get mentally fatigued,” he explained “At first I was overwhelmed with a lot of things.”

His dog Kiara was able to rejoin Ortiz, who now lives with his mother. Slowly he began getting his strength and energy back.

Ortiz, who earned a political science degree from Sacramento State University, said he originally considered going to law school. But after his health emergency, plans changed. Eventually he heard about the psychiatric technician program at Napa Valley College and decided to enroll.

“The pay is good (and) the benefits are nice,” he said of such a career. Today, he’s almost done with the program.

Ortiz said he’s learned that surviving such a near-death experience changed him.

“Ever since I left the hospital, I feel my mortality,” he said. The truth is, “I felt like my body just wasn’t the same,” after the tapeworm.

He’s learned that “I need to take care of myself,” eat well and stay healthy, he said.

For example, gaining weight has been a challenge, said Ortiz. For a long time, he avoided eating any pork products and vegetables. “Every once and a while, I’ll kind of get grossed out by food,” he said.

Ortiz said his memory has improved but studying takes more time.

“School has always been easy for me," but “I definitely have to put more effort into everything I do now than I did back then,” said Ortiz. “It’s frustrating to me because I wasn’t used to that.”

He now realizes that before his emergency, “I had all these opportunities I didn’t take.”

Now, “I’m seeing life with a new perspective,” he said.

“Every once and awhile I’ll have a bad day, but then I’ll think … It’s not the worst thing that’s happened to me.”

