Lifting stay-at-home order too soon would cause more deaths, Northern California officials say

When asked if the governor's announcement about the statewide loosening of stay-at-home orders would affect the Bay Area, Cody said health officials were still seeking more specifics from the state as to what's allowed to be opened.

One elected official, Santa Clara County supervisor Mike Wasserman, expressed concern about the potential duration of the shelter-in-place order and said he hoped all small businesses — from barber shops to jewelry stores — can be allowed to reopen as soon as possible.

"We can't shelter in place forever," Wasserman told health officials. "We do know if we don't let more people go back to work sooner than later, our economy will effectively go on life support."

County officials asked for more patience, saying increasing testing and disease investigating capabilities are crucial before weakening stay-at-home orders further.

"We're working really hard because we do know that many, many in our community are suffering from the economy and the social isolation of being at home. So I hear you loud and clear. And I am worried, too," Cody said.

Smith added that sticking with the shelter-in-place order longer the first time may end up being the better move, not only from a health perspective, but also from an economic one.