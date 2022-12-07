Lighted Art Festival returning to Napa – along with projectors and lantern parade

Napans will soon see the city’s Lighted Art Festival — the full festival, parade, projectors and all.

The city’s luminous open-air gallery will return to downtown starting next month, combining illuminated sculptures with the animated projections onto major buildings that have helped turn the festival into a wintertime attraction. As large spectator gatherings return from their enforced hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Napa festival is bringing back not only its light projection shows but its Lantern Parade, which it last staged in 2020, shortly before the pandemic and the stay-home orders it triggered.

The 2023 festival, which runs from Jan. 21 to Feb. 19, will be a hybrid of this year’s lower-key, month-long event — which included stationary artworks but no projectors or animation — and the crowd-pleasing light shows of past winters.

Plans released by the city Parks and Recreation department call for 10 static art installations at sites including Dwight Murray Plaza, the Goodman Library and the Oxbow Public Market, along with three projected-light shows that will be displayed during the exhibit’s first nine nights.

The historic Napa County Courthouse on Brown Street will become a canvas for Noemi Prud'homme’s “Untitled,” while Luciana Abait’s “Aqua” will be projected onto the Native Sons of the Golden West parlor on Coombs and First streets. First Presbyterian Church on Third Street is expected to be the backdrop for a third light show to be announced.

Napa is posting a full exhibit list at cityofnapa.org/1199/Napa-Lighted-Art-Festival-2023 as installations are confirmed.

The festival’s newest edition aims to blend the best of the 2022 event’s less crowded atmosphere — which was further diffused by a two-month run — with the audience enthusiasm of the outdoor projection shows, according to Pete Hangen, recreation supervisor in the city Parks and Recreation department.

Heading into 2022, “we had to plan on a 10-to-11-month cycle, and this year we weren’t sure what would happen with COVID,” he said Wednesday of the previous festival, which took place during the tail end of a COVID-19 surge driven by the virus’ more contagious Omicron variant. ”What we didn’t want to do was do light projection and create crowded (audience) areas. We thought, people can be outside and enjoy this, and we won’t create a situation with people packed on top of people.”

“The good news and bad news was, people liked having (art) for eight weeks, but they missed having the projection art.”

The Lighted Art Festival’s return to larger gatherings also includes reviving the Lantern Parade, which Napa will host at 6 p.m. Feb. 11.

The parade route will begin and end at Veterans Memorial Park, following sidewalks along Third Street, Soscol Avenue and First Street. The Cosmos Percussion Ensemble will perform before and during the procession, according to Hangen.

As in past parades, participants will be encouraged to create paper lanterns either of their own design or from templates the city will post to its website and social media accounts, Hangen said. Spectators also will be able to craft lanterns on site on the night of the parade.

All parade lighting must be battery-operated, and open flames will be forbidden for safety reasons.

A return of more spectators to the Lighted Art Festival could bring benefits to hotels and other downtown Napa businesses, according to a report of the impacts of the 2020 event, the last before the pandemic.

The nine-night exhibition drew an estimated 40,000 visitors and produced an additional $215,000 in local sales and hotel-room tax, and downtown Napa businesses reported revenue increases between 5% and 35%, the study stated. While more than half of festival visitors lived within 10 miles of the city Napa, another 40% traveled from as much as 100 miles away, according to the report.

At the Archer hotel on First Street, “we don’t see a lot of overnight business from the festival, but we get tremendous foot traffic from people who will go to Sky and Vine (the Archer’s rooftop bar) for a drink before, or dinner at Charlie Palmer Steak after,” said Michael Collins, the hotel’s general manager since its 2017 opening. “You have so many people being pushed through the downtown corridor to see the lighted art that all kinds of businesses, including ours, are glad to see the additional revenue stream.”

Collins is also chair of the Napa Valley Tourism Improvement District, which in 2023 is increasing its contribution to the Lighted Art Festival to $200,000 in grant money based on room-tax funds.

“This year we definitely upped the ante because we like what they bring to the table,” he said Wednesday of the event. “It helps promote businesses in downtown; it’s a win-win, and we were happy we were able to sponsor it.”