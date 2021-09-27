Lightning could spark more California fires as world warms

"The evidence from looking at climate models is that we can expect that lightning will increase," said David Romps, who directs the Berkeley Atmospheric Sciences Center and co-authored the study. "My best guess is that by the end of the century -- if we continue to burn coal and fossil fuels -- we anticipate an increase of the number of lightning strikes by 50 percent."

Lightning plays an outsized role in wildfires: More than 40 percent of wildfires in the West, largely in places other than California, were caused by lightning, and those fires accounted for more than 70percent of the acreage burned between 1992 and 2015, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

"Lightning is so dangerous, usually it stays pretty much on the east side of the state, but last year it was all over the place, including the Coast Range," said David Carle, whose book, Introduction to Fire in California, is a primer on the subject. "I think we have learned that dry lightning storms are a real problem."

The strangeness of last year's lightning-sparked fires -- striking in coastal ranges unaccustomed to electrical storms -- was underscored by the absence of rain, meaning that powerful natural energy hit the ground precisely where overgrown, dry vegetation waited, with no rain to quench the sparks.