A nativity scene strung with lights caused a small fire in a bedroom on the 2400 block of west Imola Avenue.
City of Napa Fire Capt. Dan D’Angelo said the fire started at about 9 p.m. Thursday due to a failure with the lights or an electrical issue. The nativity scene and a table burned. The homeowner put out the fire with a garden hose.
Firefighters arrived to find the building full of smoke. There were no injuries, D’Angelo said.
