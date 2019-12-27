{{featured_button_text}}

A nativity scene strung with lights caused a small fire in a bedroom on the 2400 block of west Imola Avenue.

City of Napa Fire Capt. Dan D’Angelo said the fire started at about 9 p.m. Thursday due to a failure with the lights or an electrical issue. The nativity scene and a table burned. The homeowner put out the fire with a garden hose.

Firefighters arrived to find the building full of smoke. There were no injuries, D’Angelo said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.