Like a phoenix, a damaged historic house rises to new glory in Napa

She and a team of workers completely renovated the property which includes a main house, guest cottage and garage/carriage house. She repurposed as much of the materials as she could, for example, turning over wood wall boards to a new side or refinished existing wood floors.

Now that the project is all but done, she’s ready to pass the property on to the next caretaker.

Originally, “My plan was to fix it up and rent it out,” said Wesson. “But along the way I just fell in love with it.”

“It’s just too special to rent out and so I made the really, really hard to decision to sell it to a family that could really appreciate it.”

The property, completely renovated, is listed for sale for $3.2 million by Agi Vermes Smith of Engel & Völkers Gestalt Group. The main house includes four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms.

The Randolph Street site consists of a three-story main house built within a few years of California’s promotion to statehood in 1850, and a smaller, shingled home known as the Luther T. Hayman Cottage, added around 1905. A garage/carriage house rounds out the group.