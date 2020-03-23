Napa County's mandatory 'shelter at home' order went into effect last Friday, forcing most residents to stay home, all non-essential businesses to close and many public facilities to shut their doors.

But the radical change in quotidian life doesn't have to be all bad. Giving certain activities up creates space for quality time with family, the completion of long-avoided household tasks and simpler forms of entertainment, for example.

We asked Napa's City Council members to share how they spent the first weekend under shelter at home restrictions.

Liz Alessio

In addition to dog walks with friends while practicing the 6-foot social distancing requirement, Councilwoman Alessio spent "most of the weekend planning a county-wide community drive for personal protective equipment and caregiver goodie packages."

Doris Gentry

"We remained at home and had a lot of fun. My son has been after me for six months to play Monopoly. Okay fine, we did. I have the time, and he has my full attention." The councilwoman also got a start on cleaning out her garage, which she says still "has a long way to go."

Mary Luros

With schools closed, the councilwoman has had to homeschool her two young kids. They set up a desk for her oldest in her office, created a daily schedule and watched the Cincinnati Zoo's daily animal introduction on Facebook Live. They also "spent a lot of time in the kitchen. On Friday, we made challahs for Shabbat," watched live services, and "followed services with a lovely dinner and lots of Disney+.

Scott Sedgley

Councilman Sedgley celebrated his birthday, which also happens to be St. Patrick's Day, with a cold Guinness. He also spent time doing lawn work, completing a toilet repair and playing cribbage with his wife, Linda, and set up a work-from-home office in his kitchen.

Jill Techel

"I didn't do the Boy Scout Eagle ceremony, I did not do the Ribbon Cutting at the new hardware store, I did stay home. A planting of a Christmas gift of sweet pea seeds will provide me with the visual in the coming weeks of growth and hope."

You may reach Carly Graf at cgraf@napanews.com; 713-817-4692; or via Twitter @carlykgraf.

